Al Schalow column: The many meanings of boxes

Cigar and other small wooden boxes were useful for storing coins and personal items. And many hardware collectors still have spare nuts, bolts, washers and other adult-essential items stored in cigar boxes in their garages.

In my teen years, I decided to make a special wooden box for really special items. Although it became known as the box for my “little boy things,” it now is a repository for memorable items through the years.

It houses such items as pen knives, little glow-in-the-dark light bulbs, grandpa’s straight razor and lots of miniature items from the days when Cracker Jack boxes and bubble gum machines included high-quality prizes. Eventually, such metal and quality prize items gave way to plastic and paper.

Music boxes always have held a special place in my heart. Now that music is available in many venues, the charm of music boxes is, in my opinion, underappreciated. I remember the first music box I bought as a present for a girlfriend. I was amazed at the intricate Swiss movement and beautiful sound of the small perfect gift. I recall that moment each time I hear “La vie en Rose.”

As noted above, we figuratively use the term “box” to define concepts, parameters and situations. The enclosed border on a newspaper article, or an ad, is described as a box.