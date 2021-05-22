Al Schalow column: The many meanings of boxes

Although we use boxes and the word “box” almost daily, we have yet to elevate the concept of boxes to prominence among the great inventions of mankind.
When the word box is mentioned, our first mental image is that of a container made of cardboard, wood, plastic or other solid materials. We also use the term “box” to describe various aspects of daily living.
As a child, I liked boxes of all kinds. Cereal boxes were entertaining to read and provided food at breakfast. If our athlete-heroes performed miraculous feats because of eating certain cereals, so could we.
And the shoebox containing “sneakers,” shoes purported to enable faster running and higher jumping, was perfect for storing rocks, sticks, moss, small animals and other kid-essential treasures. Of course, when some of the kid-essential collections reached gigantic proportions, parents “suggested” paring them down to realistic essentials.
Small cardboard boxes long have been used for storing such things as family pictures, cards, letters and favorite recipes. A well-made wooden box, however, is in a class by itself.
In the “olden days,” you could go into a drugstore and ask for empty cigar boxes made of wood. The druggist usually was happy to get rid of them. Today, they are sold in antique stores.
Cigar and other small wooden boxes were useful for storing coins and personal items. And many hardware collectors still have spare nuts, bolts, washers and other adult-essential items stored in cigar boxes in their garages.
In my teen years, I decided to make a special wooden box for really special items. Although it became known as the box for my “little boy things,” it now is a repository for memorable items through the years.
It houses such items as pen knives, little glow-in-the-dark light bulbs, grandpa’s straight razor and lots of miniature items from the days when Cracker Jack boxes and bubble gum machines included high-quality prizes. Eventually, such metal and quality prize items gave way to plastic and paper.
Music boxes always have held a special place in my heart. Now that music is available in many venues, the charm of music boxes is, in my opinion, underappreciated. I remember the first music box I bought as a present for a girlfriend. I was amazed at the intricate Swiss movement and beautiful sound of the small perfect gift. I recall that moment each time I hear “La vie en Rose.”
As noted above, we figuratively use the term “box” to define concepts, parameters and situations. The enclosed border on a newspaper article, or an ad, is described as a box.
Racecar drivers’ box in (block) other drivers on the track. Jury boxes, batter’s boxes and press boxes all are commonplace terms. Whether giving opinion or a political speech, “standing on a soap box” generally is perceived as exercising one’s freedom of expression. And, in the “how come?” department, why do fighters duke it out in a square area called a boxing ring — rather than a boxing box?
In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, the term “in a box” took on personal meaning for countless people around the world. Difficulty, dilemma and feeling trapped were common human experiences.
The worldwide Pandora’s box of viral infection disrupted normal family life, education, business activity, geopolitical interaction and sense of security. The trapped-in-a-box feeling was fueled by lockdowns, masking, distancing, and the prospect of grave illness and death for friends and loved ones.
Many boxes of tissues have been used to wipe away tears of sadness in this difficult period. Now, perhaps they will be used to wipe away tears of joy as we honor treasured responders, vaccine manufacturers, wise leadership and everyone seeking a return to normality.
