Al Schalow column: The placebo effect

The term placebo, of Latin origin for “I shall please,” is very commonplace in today’s society. The word placebo begins the antiphon for the Roman Catholic vespers for the dead. In medicine it is a harmless unmedicated substance given to humor a patient. Experimental medicine uses placebo “sugar pills” as a control to test efficacy of another medicinal substance. The term also can mean something done, or said, to win the favor of another.

As a pharmacy student, I was fascinated by the notion that a sugar-pill placebo actually could have a profound psychological and physiological effect on patients. At that time, it was estimated that the placebo effect could be useful in about 45% of prescribed medicines. I wondered why it was not used more as a first line of prescribing by doctors. After all, the simple-sugar, lactose, used in placebos virtually had no side effects. Nothing ventured, I thought, could produce something possibly gained in certain patients.

Further discussion of medical ethics explained that the Hippocratic oath taken by physicians instructed them to “first, do no harm.” That left the prescribing of placebos in a gray area. The physician had to make a judgment call. Accurate diagnosis of the patient’s illness — or perceived illness — was the key to prescribing placebos. And, ultimately, such usage had to be in the patient’s best interest.