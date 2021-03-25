Al Schalow column: The placebo effect

The term placebo, of Latin origin for “I shall please,” is very commonplace in today’s society. The word placebo begins the antiphon for the Roman Catholic vespers for the dead. In medicine it is a harmless unmedicated substance given to humor a patient. Experimental medicine uses placebo “sugar pills” as a control to test efficacy of another medicinal substance. The term also can mean something done, or said, to win the favor of another.
As a pharmacy student, I was fascinated by the notion that a sugar-pill placebo actually could have a profound psychological and physiological effect on patients. At that time, it was estimated that the placebo effect could be useful in about 45% of prescribed medicines. I wondered why it was not used more as a first line of prescribing by doctors. After all, the simple-sugar, lactose, used in placebos virtually had no side effects. Nothing ventured, I thought, could produce something possibly gained in certain patients.
Further discussion of medical ethics explained that the Hippocratic oath taken by physicians instructed them to “first, do no harm.” That left the prescribing of placebos in a gray area. The physician had to make a judgment call. Accurate diagnosis of the patient’s illness — or perceived illness — was the key to prescribing placebos. And, ultimately, such usage had to be in the patient’s best interest.
In my early years of pharmacy practice, I discovered various ways that physicians occasionally employed the use of placebos. Low doses of antibiotics sometimes were prescribed for short periods of time to patients who insisted on having an antibiotic for the sniffles and noninfectious maladies. That practice was stopped after learning that such usage can lead to antibiotic resistance and ineffectiveness. Doctors also could prescribe pills, capsules and liquid placebo preparations premade by manufacturers or compounded by pharmacists.
In one instance, I collaborated with a physician to wean a patient off sleeping capsules. The patient had, admittedly, become habituated to them, although they were originally prescribed as a temporary solution. Each week, as prescribed by the physician, I incrementally diluted the sleeping capsules with lactose until they totally were placebo. The doctor instructed that the word “Placebo” be typed on the label, perhaps to avoid questions of ethics. The patient, by own accord, soundly slept at night for several weeks before being told by the doctor the reason the sleeping “medicine” could be discontinued.
Much of the success of the placebo effect in medicine is due to dopaminergic pathways in the human brain. If a person believes that treatment (placebo) will alleviate a condition, the brain releases internally produced neurotransmitters and hormones to the central nervous system. In effect the patient’s own self-produced chemicals alleviate the condition. By the same token our bodies can release substances, such as prostaglandins and cholecystokinin, in stressful situations to increase pain as a reverse — or, nocebo effect.
Throughout history the placebo effect has been demonstrated. An example I have used in talks, for many years, begins with the invention of metallic “tractors” by Norwich, Conn., physician Elisha Perkins in 1796. The pair of tractors consisted of one brass and one steel pencil-sized rod. With downward motion of the separated rods, Perkins “cured” such ailments as rheumatism, lameness, and a multitude of bodily aches and pains.
The patented tractors widely were used by reputable physicians worldwide. In 1810 a pair of English physicians, skeptical of the healing benefits of the “metallo-therapy,” painted wooden sticks to resemble the metal rods. They obtained the same healing results in their patients as when they used the metal rods. That experiment, demonstrating the power of the placebo effect, pretty much doomed the use of tractors for medical healing and cures — not to mention profits from their sale.
So, why should we learn about the placebo effect and its counterpart nocebo effect? I believe in today’s information and misinformation age, self-medication, fads and outright quackery, we should know how our bodies respond to these effects. As mentioned, the expectation of pleasure, relief of pain and promise of well-being can be brought about by noble purpose, or used by the unscrupulous to sell “too good to be true” nostrums.
Today, Americans have access to many avenues to find answers to their health questions. Physicians, pharmacists and other medical professionals are available to answer conflicting information about nutritional supplements, pain relievers and miracle cures.
In any event it is helpful to know that our remarkable bodies are capable of getting us through tough times and giving us a sense of well-being using internally produced substances. And, knowing that those substances can be activated by an outside source like the placebo — or self-affected by understanding the power of will within us.
Al Schalow is a retired pharmacist. He performs The Medicine Wagon Show for incoming VCU School of Pharmacy students each year. Contact him at: alrx061@gmail.com