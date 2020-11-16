Alan Dow column: Giving thanks during the pandemic

This Thanksgiving, we will give thanks in a time like no other. More than 10 million Americans have been infected with the COVID-19 virus, and nearly 250,000 have died. Excess mortality, the number of deaths compared to the usual number annually, is more than 375,000. More than 3 million loved ones grieve the loss of these people while many others struggle with economic hardship, mental health impacts or lingering consequences of infection. At this time of great sorrow, feeling thankful is a challenge.

Yet, Virginia has been lucky. Based on national case rates, the commonwealth should have had about 400,000 cases; we only have had 200,000. Instead of 10,000 projected deaths, we only have witnessed about 3,800. While any loss of life is meaningful and should be mourned, it could have been worse. We have been lucky, and the reasons for this luck are why I am thankful.

I am thankful that leaders in the commonwealth aggressively responded in the early days of the pandemic. From the governor and state secretary of health and human services, to local health department leaders, these people made tough decisions during chaotic times to preserve the health of our communities. Their leadership on closing schools, working from home and social distancing saved lives.