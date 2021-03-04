Alec Greven column: Why we should not cancel student debt

There have been several pushes for the Biden administration to cancel student debt. For example, several state attorneys general recently wrote a letter asking to forgive $50,000 in student debt. President Joe Biden rejected that proposal but said he was willing to forgive $10,000 in student debt.

There are several reasons why people advocate canceling student debt. The letter from the state attorneys general says that the global pandemic has harmed student finances and that student debt cancellation would help to close racial wealth gaps. Here are several reasons why debt cancellation is a bad idea:

Student debt cancellation is unfair. It would unravel freely made decisions in the marketplace after the fact. Many students worked hard to pay off their student debts early and shouldered burdens to financially be stable. Other students made poor decisions with managing their debt. They procrastinated paying off their debt or made poor financial decisions. Of course, there are students who are burdened with debt even though they made smart choices. The debt cancellation proposal is unfair because it fails to distinguish between deserving candidates because all students get their debt canceled. Moreover, students who worked the hardest to pay off their debt early get nothing. A student from a fabulously wealthy family who takes out student debt to fund a fancy law degree to pursue corporate law would be subsidized with taxpayer dollars. Any policy that promotes such deep unfairness cannot be tolerated.