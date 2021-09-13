Alexander Thymmons column: Shedding light on the Afghanistan withdrawal disaster and the 'new' Taliban cabinet

As an Afghanistan veteran, these past few weeks have been very traumatic.

First came the emails and text messages from friends and colleagues (both American and Afghan) in Kabul and other areas controlled by the Taliban, asking me to pray for them. Then came the desperate cries for help, as some of these friends were being left behind. I have prayed and I have cried. Never have I felt such a combination of anger, shame, grief, fear, disgust and frustration.

These feelings were amplified tenfold when I received news that Staff Sgt. Ryan C. Knauss was the only U.S. Army soldier killed in the recent suicide attacks outside of Kabul airport. He hailed from my former unit, now under the 1st Special Forces Command at Fort Bragg in North Carolina.

The outcome of our sacrifices: a U.S. government-designated terrorist organization (The Haqqani Network) now controlling several key positions in the Taliban cabinet, to include the ministry of interior (signifying a silent purge of American allies in Afghanistan) and the ministry of education (which will train the next generation of terrorists ready to attack America). Today, I am enraged at the incompetence of our senior government, military and intelligence officials.