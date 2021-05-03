Alexis Bodrick, Jason Melendez and Kendall Birmingham column: Raising awareness of teen mental health in Chesterfield County

Together, we all can do more to be better for ourselves and each other.

Alexis Bodrick is a senior at Manchester High School. Jason Melendez is a junior at James River High School. Kendall Birmingham is a junior at Matoaca High School.They are members of the Chesterfield County Youth Citizen Board, which is appointed by the Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors and advises county leaders on youth-centric topics affecting Chesterfield.

For more information, or to reach members of the Youth Citizen Board, visit: https://www.chesterfield.gov/209/Youth-Citizen-Board