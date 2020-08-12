By Alice McGuire Massie, Hunter Holmes McGuire III and William Reed McGuire
We are writing as the family of Hunter Holmes McGuire in response to letters and columns published in this paper over the summer calling for the removal of his name from medical facilities in Virginia.
The family understands that statues and buildings honoring Confederate leaders have caused pain to fellow Americans and we support the removal of the McGuire memorials.
We also would not presume to defend some of McGuire’s writings. Some of those writings we know are hurtful and flawed, especially by today’s standards. However, we do hope that history will judge McGuire, a surgeon, based on his complete life and contributions.
There was one particular accomplishment that explains why his name was deemed so appropriate for medical buildings and, in particular, a Veterans Affairs hospital. Arguably the most significant legacy of McGuire was his groundbreaking work to humanize war and redefine how captured military doctors and nurses should be treated in wartime.
In May 1862, after a significant Confederate battle victory in Winchester, McGuire approached Gen. Stonewall Jackson, under whose command he served, with a revolutionary proposal — to set free Union surgeons who had elected to stay behind and administer care to hundreds of sick and dying soldiers and civilians.
The premise was that those doctors should be able to return to service, even though they would be providing comfort and care to the enemy. At its core, the idea prioritized medical care.
At the time, McGuire and Jackson hoped they would be setting a precedent and asked the Union leadership to follow their lead with the unconditional release of captured medical personnel.
Not only did McGuire’s plan work for the duration of the Civil War, but it fueled a trend with governments that medical personnel should be treated as noncombatants and swiftly released to continue their life-saving work.
That idea, promoted by McGuire on a Civil War battlefield, gained momentum and he later advocated for its adoption at the first of the Geneva Conventions.
It helped shape the International Humanitarian Law of Armed Conflicts and since has become a foundational principle of humane treatment of military prisoners, upheld by organizations like the International Red Cross.
It was this contribution of lasting positive impact in military conflicts worldwide — and not his service as a Confederate officer — that made McGuire’s name particularly befitting for a veterans hospital.
His work inspired a family tradition in medicine and his descendants are proud of the legacy of five generations of McGuire doctors who have honored the name with selfless commitment to public service and contributions to teaching medicine, and improving access and care — especially for Virginians and veterans.
That legacy of caring devotion to medicine is more important to us than memorials and, in the interest of healing, we support the removal of the McGuire name on buildings and institutions.
As his great-great-grandchildren, we feel certain that if McGuire knew he was causing pain to fellow Americans, he gladly would forego the naming honors.
However, as time marches on and Americans reflect on McGuire’s place in history, we hope that they consider the full man and the entirety of his life and works.
