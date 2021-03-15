Alison G. Land column: State hospital, center staff have shown strength as they face COVID-19

Out of the loneliness, anxiety and exhaustion of COVID-19, there also has been remarkable courage and tenacity, particularly across the health care field. I keenly am aware of people who daily are going the extra mile and deserve additional thanks but do not always receive public recognition.
The Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services (DBHDS) runs 12 state mental health hospitals and other centers that provide treatment and rehabilitation for mental illness, substance use disorders or intellectual disability.
Nearly 5,500 staff members operate these hospitals and ensure patients receive the care and treatment they need to successfully return home. The staff believe people can and do recover from serious mental illness and other disorders because they have witnessed it.
But it is not an easy job, even under normal circumstances: The hospitals are becoming increasingly crowded, which complicates treatment, staffing and even safety on a daily basis. When you add the stress and additional work associated with the pandemic, it becomes even more difficult.
Yet, they have been pushing forward despite fatigue and sometimes fear to tackle unforeseen circumstances, and to protect patients and staff alike.
It roughly was a year ago, on March 14, 2020, that DBHDS put visitation restrictions in place at all 12 of its hospitals in accordance with state and federal guidance for health care facilities. Staff immediately got to work implementing aggressive, proactive plans for infection control and isolation of positive cases.
Because of these measures, they held back the tide of COVID-19 and there were zero cases in Virginia’s state hospitals for the first four months of the pandemic. This seemingly impossible task speaks to the persistence of these amazing professionals.
The unfortunate reality we knew we were facing was that as community spread increased, we would see cases in the state hospitals, and we have. In fact, currently we have 44 positive cases among the nearly 5,500 DBHDS staff and nearly 1,850 patients and individuals.
We also have seen more than 1,600 recoveries, and we have administered nearly 39,100 COVID-19 tests of staff and patients throughout the pandemic. We have mourned the tragic deaths of two staff members and 26 total patients from COVID-19 complications.
Perseverance really is tough in these circumstances, yet staff press on with everything they have to fight this virus. In fact, the No. 1 goal of DBHDS staff, through it all, has been to protect the health and safety of patients, themselves and their co-workers, while still providing the important services promoting patients’ recovery and ability to live a life of possibilities in their own communities.
While our team has gotten quite good at managing COVID-19, it requires continuous vigilance. We have faced unit and even entire hospitals holding admissions during severe outbreaks.
When outbreaks occur, our staff works in lockstep with local health departments that might recommend admissions closures and approve reopening plans when it is safe. The COVID-19 vaccine should reduce risk and allow the hospitals to stay open, which helps preserve the safety net for inpatient services.
Under state guidance, DBHDS hospital staff and certain patients are prioritized for vaccinations. So far, we have administered nearly 4,000 first doses and more than 3,000 second doses to our staff and patients. While the vaccine gives us reason to be hopeful, we know we still have a long road ahead of us.
Importantly, it only is possible to meet Virginia’s behavioral health and developmental disability needs with the 40 locally run community services boards and the 1,100 private providers of treatment services statewide.
Without their efforts, many thousands of Virginians would not get the critical services they need. The economic, social and psychological impacts of COVID-19 have increased vulnerability to substance misuse, relapse and even the terrible tragedy of suicide. We expect the need to continue well beyond the end of the pandemic.
COVID-19 has tested the entire behavioral health system. One year later, state hospital staff are weary but still working extremely hard. It is important to reflect on how far we have come and on the extraordinary lengths that ordinary people have taken to help others.
We owe tremendous gratitude to all of our essential workers who have made it possible for us to make it through this unprecedented year.
During a time of fear and uncertainty, DBHDS state hospital and center staff have shown up and ensured the continuity of critical services, safety and the chance for a better life for those who are in their care.
Alison G. Land is commissioner of the Virginia Department of Behavioral Health and Developmental Services. Contact her at: alison.land@dbhds.virginia.gov