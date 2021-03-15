Alison G. Land column: State hospital, center staff have shown strength as they face COVID-19

Because of these measures, they held back the tide of COVID-19 and there were zero cases in Virginia’s state hospitals for the first four months of the pandemic. This seemingly impossible task speaks to the persistence of these amazing professionals.

The unfortunate reality we knew we were facing was that as community spread increased, we would see cases in the state hospitals, and we have. In fact, currently we have 44 positive cases among the nearly 5,500 DBHDS staff and nearly 1,850 patients and individuals.

We also have seen more than 1,600 recoveries, and we have administered nearly 39,100 COVID-19 tests of staff and patients throughout the pandemic. We have mourned the tragic deaths of two staff members and 26 total patients from COVID-19 complications.

Perseverance really is tough in these circumstances, yet staff press on with everything they have to fight this virus. In fact, the No. 1 goal of DBHDS staff, through it all, has been to protect the health and safety of patients, themselves and their co-workers, while still providing the important services promoting patients’ recovery and ability to live a life of possibilities in their own communities.