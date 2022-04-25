Amber Lancaster column: Investing in human infrastructure — our youth

We often hear a lot about shovel-ready infrastructure projects to restore roads and bridges. Much like our physical infrastructure, our human infrastructure is crumbling.

Richmond Police Chief Gerald Smith sounded alarm bells late last year that the increase of violent crime is at the hands of our youth, our very future. Homicide now is the leading cause of death among our youth in Richmond, according to the city's health department.

Our youth can’t wait for programs and projects in the pipeline. We must start using existing resources to prevent youth violence now.

If you are a parent of a school-age child, especially middle and high schoolers, you probably are aware of and worried about the increase in fights and bullying in school. After a year of virtual school and COVID-19 restrictions, our students are struggling to "return to normal".

The most dangerous times of day for our youth continue to be the hours following the end of the school and 6 p.m. because students largely are unsupervised. U.S. Department of Justice statistics show 28% of violent crime by juvenile offenders occurs from 3 p.m to 7 p.m., and it peaks between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m., when the school day ends.

Frequently, families enroll their children in after-school programs to cover these additional hours. However, these programs continue to be in short supply.

According to the Afterschool Alliance, a national nonprofit, for every student in Virginia enrolled in an after-school program, four more are waiting for an open space. Additionally, most after-school programs cater to elementary-age students. Some programming does exist for middle school students but high school students “age” out, leaving them vulnerable to drugs and violent crime.

This is where school extracurricular activities become part of the solution. Sports, music, drama and clubs build a common school community for all students to participate. In extracurricular activities, students build relationships with each other, and their coaches and teachers.

These relationships foster what experts call “school connectedness” — providing students with a sense of support, and people whom they feel comfortable talking to about troubles and concerns. Recently released data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows students who felt connected to their school’s staff and peers were less isolated and depressed (35% vs. 53%) and less likely to attempt suicide (6% vs. 12%).

Greater school connectedness means fewer absences, higher grades, greater confidence and self-esteem, and better college and career prospects. But school extracurricular activities aren’t accessible for all students.

The school provides the field or classroom, the teacher or coach, and team equipment. But students are responsible for physicals, health insurance, personal sports equipment, club fees, instrument rental costs and many other items. These costs quickly add up and frequently put participation out of reach for students in need.

Fall 2020 Virginia Department of Education data stated that 45% of Henrico County students qualified for free and reduced-price lunches; 40% in Chesterfield County; and 52% in the city of Richmond. Given the financial struggles many families faced over the past two years, it is probable these percentages have increased and more students will be unable to access school extracurricular opportunities. Building school communities requires access for all students to participate in school-sponsored activities.

At Start 1 Spark, we are committed to supporting students in their school extracurricular ambitions. Recently, music students at a partner school were asked how participating in the school band made them feel. Most remarked how playing an instrument made them calmer and more focused.

One student said, “I wanted to play an instrument so when I start animating I can make my own music.” Another said playing an instrument helps “to get through stuff that I have going on because I feel like when I'm playing the baritones, when I blow into it it's like all the things I’ve been through is going out.”

School extracurricular activities inspire students to pursue their dreams, and provide a positive outlet to learn self-management strategies that reduce violent and risky behaviors.

While physical infrastructure frequently requires large, upfront government and major private investments, any community member can invest in our human infrastructure through an extra $20, an instrument collecting dust, some gently used sports equipment or an unused gift card. This week, in honor of National Youth Violence Prevention Week, make a monetary or in-kind donation to an organization that supports students in their extracurricular ambitions, and connects them to their school community.

Our community is only as strong as the next generation. We must invest in our youth now so we all have a brighter tomorrow.