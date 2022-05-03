Amma Gatty column: The long wait to live 'happily ever after'

My husband and I met and fell in love as teenagers living in Ghana. We had plans to get married someday and live happily ever after.

As talks of marriage began, we discussed where we wanted to live. The obvious choice was living in the United States since I had migrated to the country during the course of our relationship. I was a beneficiary of the family-based green card, which was petitioned for by my father several years earlier.

In 2003, my husband and I legally registered our marriage and began our “happily ever after” journey — or rather, our “long wait for happily ever after.” I returned to the U.S. after we were married and started the application for my husband to join me.

As a green card holder (a lawful permanent resident), I benefited from being able to petition for my spouse to lawfully migrate to the U.S. However, green card holders fall under what is known as “second preference” when it comes to petitioning for their families.

The family-based green card application process can take several years to bring families together. In our case, it took three years to finally receive green card approval for my husband; this was only because during the waiting period, I qualified to become a U.S. citizen and that bumped up his application to “first preference.”

When President Joe Biden announced the American Families Plan in 2021, he said this was an investment in our children, families and economic future. At the core of this plan is the desire to strengthen families which, in turn, will build a strong economy.

This family policy is directly in conflict with the “second preference” immigration policy, where families are separated for long periods while awaiting green card approvals. From a family policy standpoint, this slow approval process negatively impacts families.

Families are the backbone of society and it is imperative that we keep them together. According to the Children’s Bureau, federal legislation provides funding for state grants to provide services that will prevent the unnecessary separation of children from their families, improve their quality of care and ensure permanency by reuniting them with their parents.

This should hold true not just for American citizens, but for all lawful permanent residents. They are taxpayers who contribute significantly to the economy, so why are immigration policies promoting unnecessary separation of children and spouses from their families?

Different types of green card applications have varying processing times. Presently, the wait averages around 24 to 32 months for spouses and children younger than age of 21. There only are about 114,200 family “second preference” category green cards issued annually, and this category includes spouses and unmarried children of green card holders.

There are far more petitions submitted than visas granted, so there is a long waitlist for these visas. Even after waiting, there is no guarantee that a green card application will be approved. There are numerous grounds for inadmissibility; the most common are related to past crimes committed by a petitioner or their spouse, or if the petitioner’s household cannot earn enough income to be self-sufficient.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are about 46 million immigrants living in the country as of 2021. A huge percentage of this population has immediate family members living in their home countries, eagerly waiting for the day they would be allowed to join their loved ones in the U.S.

Immigrants are hardworking, well-meaning residents who economically contribute to this country. The stress of being separated from their families takes a toll on their well-being and, in the long run, our economy.

America is a land of immigrants seeking liberty and justice for all. As new immigrants join us, let this country be the place where families grow and thrive.

Change begins with conversation. The next time you meet an immigrant, ask them about their immigration story and learn about their family. If possible, consider becoming an advocate for an immigrant by writing to the Department of Homeland Security, and asking for a review and overhaul of the “second preference” system.