Ammar Amonette and Michael Knopf: A call for justice and peace in Israel and Palestine from an imam and a rabbi

Closer to home, we are committed to working together to bring about that world and building bridges of understanding between our respective communities. May all of us come together to bring about a more inclusive, just and peaceful world, speedily and in our days.

Ammar Amonette is the imam at the Islamic Center of Virginia in Richmond. Contact him at: imamicva@gmail.com

Michael Knopf is the rabbi of Temple Beth-El, in Richmond. Contact him at: rabbi.knopf@bethelrichmond.org

The views expressed in this article solely are those of the authors, and do not necessarily reflect those of their congregations.