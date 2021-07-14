Amy Wilentz column: Haiti before and after Moise

Both men seemed comfortable with Haiti’s rising business class — often called “the mafia” by Haitians. This mafia is on good terms with the international community. This mafia speaks perfect English. They have nice houses and invite diplomats to dinner. They have servants and armored cars and working generators so that they don’t have to suffer when the blackouts come. They can talk a very good game.

But did Martelly and Moise run the country properly? No.

Both men were found by a Haitian appeals court report to have participated in siphoning funds from a $2 billion petroleum discount account set up by Venezuela to benefit Haitian social programs.

And that’s only one of the many corrupt schemes they and their close associates have been accused of, to say nothing of undermining Haiti’s institutions, including the Legislature, the municipal bureaucracies and the courts, and allowing gangs to take control of Haiti’s streets and kidnap, rob and kill innocent civilians.

What’s most disturbing is that the support the OAS, the U.S. and U.N. have given Martelly and Moise seems to have blinded them to other actors on the Haitian scene.