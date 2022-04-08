An honor to serve Times-Dispatch readers

I grew up in a two-newspaper house. The Detroit Free Press and our community paper were essential parts of our lives, as were Peter Jennings and local news on the TV. It all gave me a first taste of journalism.

Years later, I’m still hooked.

I’m Chris Coates, the new editor of the Richmond Times-Dispatch. For the past few weeks, I’ve been meeting with staff and community members to talk about our journalism.

I’m thrilled to be a part of this newsroom. It’s an absolute privilege.

About me: My wife and I have three daughters — 9, 7 and 3. I’ve been fortunate in my career to be a part of newsrooms in California, Iowa, Delaware and Illinois as a reporter, city editor, managing editor, watchdog editor and executive editor.

Along the way, I’ve worked with incredibly driven reporters, editors and others who have shown me over and over that journalism is the best job on the planet. We get paid to witness history and chronicle the stories of our community. It’s a gift.

I’ve heard from the staff here about their passion for this profession as well. Our mission together is to grow our audience and serve our community. That, too, is a privilege.

I’m also here to listen to you. I’m at (804) 649-6146 and ccoates@timesdispatch.com. If you’ve got a question, a concern, a story idea or a speaking opportunity, please reach out. Your input is important.

And you can expect to hear more from me about the journalism we’re producing and how we do our jobs, plus how you can connect with us.

It’s an honor to be here. Thanks for reading.

Chris Coates is executive editor of The Times-Dispatch. Contact him at: ccoates@timesdispatch.com