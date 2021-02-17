Ana Cortez and Dhwani Sahjwani column: Pediatricians cite critical need for program to combat food insecurity

By Ana Cortez and Dhwani Sahjwani

A 14-year-old boy arrived with his mother to our Falls Church clinic. He was severely overweight, surpassing the 99th percentile on the body mass index chart, and they were here that day to discuss nutrition.

We’ve given the “healthy living and healthy eating” spiel many times as pediatricians, explaining caloric intake, reading food labels, choosing healthy foods when shopping and the long-term consequences of continuing an unhealthy diet.

When asked if they had any questions, they only had one comment: “We agree with everything you tell us,” the mom said in a quiet voice. “But it has been difficult to eat healthy because we do not get to choose what we get at the shelter.”

This family had such a great need, and they had no choice but to accept the help given even though it could have detrimental effects on their health in the future. Encounters like these remind us of how significant the disparity in access to healthy nutrition can be for our patients.