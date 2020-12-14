Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto column: Governor's Shockoe Bottom proposal misses mark

The governor’s statement includes the assertion that “hundreds of thousands of enslaved persons were forced to pass through Lumpkin’s Jail,” as if this one site constituted the entire Shockoe Bottom slave trade, ignoring the existence of the Bottom’s 40 to 50 auction houses, its half-dozen or so other slave jails and the large trading complexes that contributed to the scale of human trafficking.

There is no mention of — and no proposed funding for — the African Burial Ground, one of the first municipal cemeteries anywhere in the country for Black people, slave or free, and the site of the execution of the great slave rebellion leader Gabriel. Neither is there any mention of the adjoining area east of the CSX railroad tracks where three or more slave jails once stood, along with numerous slave-trading offices and supporting commercial businesses.

It is these three sites — the Devil’s Half-Acre, African Burial Ground and two additional blocks east of the railroad tracks — that would constitute the 9-acre Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park, a concept developed in 2015 through an extended community process and which since has been endorsed by dozens of local and national organizations, including the Richmond Branch NAACP, Richmond Crusade for Voters, Preservation Virginia, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Historians Against Slavery.