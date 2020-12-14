Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto column: Governor's Shockoe Bottom proposal misses mark

By Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto
For three decades before the emancipation that came with the end of the Civil War, Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom was the epicenter of the U.S. domestic slave trade.
Second only in size to the slave-trading district of New Orleans, the Bottom’s more important significance was its role as the fountainhead of that trade, the wholesale district that supplied hundreds of thousands of human beings to the retail markets further South.
Because of the massive numbers of enslaved people sent by ship, rail and overland coffles, most African Americans today likely could trace some ancestry to this small, long-neglected area.
Truly, there are few sites in the country that can rival its historic importance — which is why reducing its historical memorialization to the single site of one slave jail is so inappropriate.
Gov. Ralph Northam has announced that his upcoming state budget will include nearly $25 million “to transform historical sites and advance historic justice initiatives in Virginia.”
The proposal would include $9 million for “the development of a Slavery Heritage Site and improvements to the Slave Trail in Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom neighborhood. This funding will support efforts to preserve the area known as the Devil’s Half-Acre, or Lumpkin’s Jail, as a historical site.”
The governor’s statement includes the assertion that “hundreds of thousands of enslaved persons were forced to pass through Lumpkin’s Jail,” as if this one site constituted the entire Shockoe Bottom slave trade, ignoring the existence of the Bottom’s 40 to 50 auction houses, its half-dozen or so other slave jails and the large trading complexes that contributed to the scale of human trafficking.
There is no mention of — and no proposed funding for — the African Burial Ground, one of the first municipal cemeteries anywhere in the country for Black people, slave or free, and the site of the execution of the great slave rebellion leader Gabriel. Neither is there any mention of the adjoining area east of the CSX railroad tracks where three or more slave jails once stood, along with numerous slave-trading offices and supporting commercial businesses.
It is these three sites — the Devil’s Half-Acre, African Burial Ground and two additional blocks east of the railroad tracks — that would constitute the 9-acre Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park, a concept developed in 2015 through an extended community process and which since has been endorsed by dozens of local and national organizations, including the Richmond Branch NAACP, Richmond Crusade for Voters, Preservation Virginia, National Trust for Historic Preservation and Historians Against Slavery.
One reason for demanding the 9-acre park is to ensure there will be no more proposals for inappropriate development on this sacred ground, such as the baseball stadium promoted by former Mayor Dwight Jones and the corporate organization Venture Richmond, an outrageously disrespectful project blocked by a sustained community struggle.
We are well aware that “developers” known for their financial generosity to local politicians strongly covet the as-yet-undeveloped land in Shockoe Bottom, and that powerful corporate figures are opposed to Richmond’s national image being expanded to include its central role in the domestic slave trade.
It is these two factors that have made reclaiming and properly memorializing Shockoe Bottom such a long and difficult struggle. It is worth noting here that, nine years after the reclamation of the African Burial Ground from its desecration by a state university parking lot, Richmond’s city government has yet to enact any kind of protective zoning for the cemetery.
Nevertheless, the Shockoe Bottom struggle has captured the imagination and dedication of thousands of community members determined to see it come to a positive conclusion, with a 9-acre memorial park.
As volunteer advocates who have devoted nearly 20 years to this effort, we call on Northam to clarify what he means by a “Slavery Heritage Site” and whether this would include the memorial park. And, if so, we ask him to publicly declare his support for protective zoning for the footprint of the full nine acres. This really is the critical next step in the proper development of Shockoe Bottom.
In addition, we would caution the governor against spending $11 million for the transformation of Monument Avenue, which also is part of his proposed budget allocation.
In the middle of a devastating pandemic and severe economic crisis that cry out for serious financial relief, the now-empty but beautifully tagged pedestals that once supported statues of four slavery-defending Confederate leaders, and the one that still supports the statue of Gen. Robert E. Lee, are transformation enough for now.
Ana Edwards chairs the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.
Phil Wilayto is editor of The Virginia Defender newspaper.
Contact them at: sacredgroundproject@gmail.com