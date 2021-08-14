Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto column: Shockoe Bottom will be memorialized — the question is how

The decadeslong struggle to reclaim and properly memorialize Shockoe Bottom is not yet over, and the community cannot afford to sit back and let the same people and institutions that have failed us in the past determine the future of this sacred ground.

What can you do? We urge everyone to weigh in on the Shockoe Alliance Small Area Plan (see sacredgroundproject.net .) Ask who will own the heritage campus? Who will administer it? How will the Black community concretely benefit? And do we really need a $100 million museum?

The future of Shockoe Bottom is being decided on our watch. We must not fail this historic moment.

Ana Edwards, a descendant of people sold out of Richmond, chairs the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.

Phil Wilayto edits The Virginia Defender newspaper, founded in 2005 to promote the reclamation of Shockoe Bottom.

Contact them at: DefendersFJE@hotmail.com