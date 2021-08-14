Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto column: Shockoe Bottom will be memorialized — the question is how

By Ana Edwards and Phil Wilayto
After decades of determined struggle, Richmond’s elected leadership finally has endorsed the community proposal for a 9-acre Shockoe Bottom Memorial Park. Further, the city’s Shockoe Alliance has now incorporated that proposal into its draft for a larger Shockoe Small Area Plan.
But how will that plan be implemented? Who will tell the story? And how will the plan concretely benefit the Black community?
In the 30 years before the Civil War, some 300,000 to 350,000 Black people were sold out of Virginia. Richmond’s Shockoe Bottom was the epicenter of that trade. In just one decade, 100,000 people were sold from this downtown district that included five to eight slave jails, 40 to 50 auction houses, dozens of slave-trader offices and scores of supporting businesses.
Today, the majority of Black people in the country likely could trace some ancestry to Shockoe Bottom. There should be no doubt that this is one of the most important sites in the United States, not only for Black history, but for the country as a whole.
The vision the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality have promoted for the 9-acre memorial park includes the African Burial Ground, once covered by a Virginia Commonwealth University parking lot; the Lumpkin’s slave jail site, known as the Devil’s Half-Acre; and two blocks east of the CSX railroad tracks where Silas Omohundro, William Goodwin and others once owned other slave jails.
It includes a world-class interpretive center; a genealogy center; space for educational and cultural activities; broad green space with a recreation of Shockoe Creek; walking paths with interactive kiosks; extensive public art; and more. The Shockoe Alliance proposal is for an even larger “heritage campus.”
But many questions remain. The city owns the land where the campus would be located, but it isn’t saying what entity would administer it and be responsible for telling the whole story of what happened there — the suffering and resistance; the immense profits made and who made those profits; and the ongoing need for reparations.
Which feeds into the other issue: How will the heritage campus materially benefit the descendant community?
So far, hundreds of thousands of city dollars have gone to white-dominated, for-profit companies charged with designing a museum on the site of the Devil’s Half-Acre — a museum projected to cost more than $100 million.
But a museum is not what the community has been demanding — not in the more than 20 public hearings on Shockoe Bottom held by the city and various local and national organizations.
First, a museum would be tremendously expensive, deeply cutting into funds needed to develop the rest of the heritage campus.
Second, it would compete for visitors and financing with the city’s other museums, including the struggling Black History Museum and Cultural Center of Virginia.
And third, the site is located in a flood plain — which is why the planning has stalled.
In addition, it’s not necessary. The same story can be told in an interpretive center through displays, audio and video presentations, and artifacts. Further, that center could be located in a building that already exists in Shockoe Bottom, above the flood plain: the Main Street Station train shed. Locating the interpretive center there would give visitors a stunning view of the heritage campus, while making good use of a city-owned building for which the city has yet to suggest a proper use.
The argument has been made that only a very large, very expensive museum could adequately convey the enormity of what took place in Shockoe Bottom. We agree that any memorial must be physically large. A more than 10-square-block heritage campus with all the features described above stretching from East Clay to East Main streets and Interstate 95 to 17th Street will more than convey that importance.
No matter what entity is finally chosen to tell the story of Shockoe Bottom, there must be strong participation by the descendant community, consistent with the fundamental right of oppressed peoples to self-determination.
And the financial benefits of creating and administering the campus — design, construction, staff jobs, job training and education — must primarily go to the Black community. This is simple historical justice and a practical form of reparations.
The decadeslong struggle to reclaim and properly memorialize Shockoe Bottom is not yet over, and the community cannot afford to sit back and let the same people and institutions that have failed us in the past determine the future of this sacred ground.
What can you do? We urge everyone to weigh in on the Shockoe Alliance Small Area Plan (see sacredgroundproject.net.) Ask who will own the heritage campus? Who will administer it? How will the Black community concretely benefit? And do we really need a $100 million museum?
The future of Shockoe Bottom is being decided on our watch. We must not fail this historic moment.
Ana Edwards, a descendant of people sold out of Richmond, chairs the Sacred Ground Historical Reclamation Project of the Virginia Defenders for Freedom, Justice & Equality.
Phil Wilayto edits The Virginia Defender newspaper, founded in 2005 to promote the reclamation of Shockoe Bottom.
Contact them at: DefendersFJE@hotmail.com