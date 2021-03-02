Anah Johnson and Adam Lockett column: Richmonders want more funding for pedestrian activity

Richmond is nationally ranked with some of the highest rates of asthma. These findings are quite astonishing, and they are clear indicators that the health of our city and its citizens has not been a priority.

As the demands for more sustainable transportation infrastructure in the city and surrounding counties continue to grow louder, it would be an unfortunate and preventable injustice if the health and needs of the people once again were not prioritized.

Richmonders should be able to go for a walk, hike or bike ride without a risk of respiratory illness or fatality from a vehicle. We cannot have a healthy population in an unhealthy and polluted environment.

In 2020, Mayor Levar Stoney announced his priorities, including “supporting schools, fixing roads and sidewalks and making the city a more equitable, safe place to raise a family.”

As fellow Richmonders, we agree with these priorities, and we believe increasing the budget for pedestrian infrastructure will allow these long-overdue improvements to come to fruition.

Let us vote “yes” to opportunities and funding that put people on our streets before their cars. It’s in our best, long-term interest to invest in expanding the square footage we dedicate for people. This year, we must restore the budget for sidewalks and increase it thereafter. Ultimately, our community’s health, lives and leisure depend on it.