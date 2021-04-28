Andre Leaphart column: We accomplished much by modernizing Virginia's HIV laws, but we can do more

Unfortunately, when the legislation moved through Virginia’s House of Delegates and state Senate, lawmakers inserted a Class 6 felony connected to HIV transmission in the final bill. While the bill does a lot of good, the felony addition is alarming and reinforces stigma.

In my work as executive director of ARCC and as an Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation “HIV is Not A Crime” council member — a group that speaks both to the science-related flaws of HIV criminal laws and to the diverse issues of those who most are affected by HIV criminalization — I know there is a lot of misinformation about transmission and treatment that leads to fear and discrimination directed at people living with HIV. As a community health professional, clients disclose to me that they don’t get tested for HIV due to stigma and fear of prosecution. In my experience, it’s clear that the criminalization of HIV is discouraging people from getting tested, thus driving up the HIV infection rates in Virginia.

The Code of Virginia should have the ultimate aim of deterring certain behaviors that the community deems to be unacceptable. HIV criminalization to the extent of a felony does the opposite. These laws need modernization to reduce fear of getting tested and drive down stigma, which might reduce the number of new infections and promote justice that does not target vulnerable populations.