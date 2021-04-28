Andre Leaphart column: We accomplished much by modernizing Virginia's HIV laws, but we can do more

Education and advocacy for those who are living with HIV is my life’s work. I am a man living with HIV who was prosecuted in 2017 under Virginia’s outdated statutes.
The experience forever changed my life. The over-sensationalized and unrelenting media coverage, and learning to navigate an unfair criminal justice system, were the catalyst for my advocacy work. Afterward, I started Access Restoration Community Center (ARCC), a nonprofit focused on creating change while improving the lives of those who are living with HIV.
Virginia’s General Assembly recently passed a bill that will help reduce HIV stigma, and decrease barriers to prevention services and treatment, by modernizing laws and testing requirements. I was proud to provide testimony to lawmakers about how important this bill is for Virginians.
Under the previous statutes, an individual diagnosed with HIV could be prosecuted for not disclosing to their sexual partner their HIV status. These laws were placed on the books in the 1990s as an attempt to protect the public and reduce the spread of HIV. Although well-intentioned, the laws have failed to keep pace with the science that supports HIV being treated as a chronic disease.
The law, which Gov. Ralph Northam signed on March 31, will improve public health and help reduce stigma by modernizing Virginia’s HIV statutes.
Unfortunately, when the legislation moved through Virginia’s House of Delegates and state Senate, lawmakers inserted a Class 6 felony connected to HIV transmission in the final bill. While the bill does a lot of good, the felony addition is alarming and reinforces stigma.
In my work as executive director of ARCC and as an Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation “HIV is Not A Crime” council member — a group that speaks both to the science-related flaws of HIV criminal laws and to the diverse issues of those who most are affected by HIV criminalization — I know there is a lot of misinformation about transmission and treatment that leads to fear and discrimination directed at people living with HIV. As a community health professional, clients disclose to me that they don’t get tested for HIV due to stigma and fear of prosecution. In my experience, it’s clear that the criminalization of HIV is discouraging people from getting tested, thus driving up the HIV infection rates in Virginia.
The Code of Virginia should have the ultimate aim of deterring certain behaviors that the community deems to be unacceptable. HIV criminalization to the extent of a felony does the opposite. These laws need modernization to reduce fear of getting tested and drive down stigma, which might reduce the number of new infections and promote justice that does not target vulnerable populations.
Through my work, I’ve read study after study that says the same thing: We can’t and shouldn’t police our way out of the HIV epidemic. When people’s health is criminalized, they avoid testing and treatment for fear of police and criminal penalties.
A recent report commissioned by Northam found that Black, non-Hispanic Virginians nearly were seven times as likely to be living with HIV than white, non-Hispanic persons.
It does not take a Ph.D. in mathematics to realize that if we create a law to criminalize something that already disproportionately is impacting vulnerable communities, those people will bear the brunt of prosecutions. HIV thrives on inequality — we cannot let it continue to spill over into our criminal justice system.
It is essential that we encourage everyone to get tested and, if a person tests positive, engage and link them to treatment and care. That is how we will end the HIV epidemic.
I will continue my work to end the stigma against people living with HIV and encourage more people to get tested, but I cannot do this alone. For the sake of public health and a more equitable justice system, I hope lawmakers strongly will consider removing the felony penalty during the next General Assembly session.
