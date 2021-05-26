Andrea K. McDaniels column: Simone Biles and the power of a woman’s voice

This is what happens when women’s voices are elevated. Change will occur, and sometimes swiftly thanks to the rapid-fire spread of criticism made possible in this social media era.

Too many women still deal with sexism and old ways of thinking that should have disappeared a generation ago. Just look at what happened to female students at Bartram Trail High School in St. Johns, Fla.: Their photos were altered in the high school yearbook to cover up cleavage in a ridiculous display of body shaming.

Girls were made to feel embarrassed and unproud of their natural bodies in a “Handmaid’s Tale” kind of way. There is nothing wrong with the female body, no matter the shape and size, and we need to stop making people feel like there is.

Just as the German gymnastics team didn’t want girls to feel sexualized, those who want to show their bodies should be able to do so as well. The point is: It’s their choice, and no one else’s opinion matters.

I thank all the girls and women who have the strength to speak up — whether it be a high schooler in Florida or a high-profile figure like Simone Biles. It is these voices collectively that will spark change.