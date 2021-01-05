Andrea Longton column: How unique financial institutions can save small businesses in underserved areas

Dr. Shantelle Brown is owner-operator of Hope Pharmacy, a minority-and-woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond’s East End delivering critical health services in a neighborhood where residents too often are overlooked and underestimated.
While Hope has remained operational throughout the pandemic, some days are slower than normal. Many people are choosing not to be seen by their physician for minor aches and pains. As many elective medical procedures are cancelled or delayed, the pharmacy does not have the usual demand for accompanying medications.
Like many small businesses, in mid-2020, Brown applied for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to hold on to her five employees.
Because the PPP system was designed to flow through larger banks on a first-come, first-served basis, billions in relief aid were deployed throughout the country even as many Virginians were unable to get their foot in the door of the program. As PPP unfolded, it was apparent that for small businesses, lenders and relationships matter.
Thankfully, Brown had a community development financial institution (CDFI) in her corner, fighting on the business’ behalf to access survival credit to emerge healthy on the other side of COVID-19. CDFIs are nonpredatory, community lenders that drive capital into low-wealth communities. Similar to banks yet with different models and legal structures, CDFIs finance community businesses to spark job growth and retention in hard-to-serve markets across the nation.
From the first days of COVID-19, Virginia’s CDFIs understood the threat facing borrowers. CDFIs stepped up, reaching out to borrowers to offer whatever accommodations they could to ease the disruption.
When the U.S. government initially sidelined most CDFIs from participation in the PPP system, CDFIs rallied and insisted that if you miss Main Street lenders, you miss Main Street borrowers. After regulatory changes, CDFIs across the country outperformed much larger and better capitalized lenders to provide more than $7.5 billion in PPP loans in just a few short months. A second round of PPP loans is underway.
Today, Virginia’s CDFIs are going to the mat for their local customers. A group of Virginia CDFIs is requesting that Gov. Ralph Northam and the General Assembly establish the Virginia CDFI Fund to fortify our small businesses’ resiliency through trusted CDFI lending partners. The legislation would drive money to Virginia’s small businesses through CDFIs’ proven abilities and on-the-ground partnerships in the most affected communities.
Hope Pharmacy was established in 2019 with financing from Virginia Community Capital in Richmond, a local community lender certified as a CDFI by the U.S. Treasury. The CDFI also helped Hope secure PPP funding.
With track records stretching back nearly 40 years, Virginia’s CDFIs are industry leaders and have built out robust infrastructure required to deliver survival credit to the small businesses that have the least access to capital. Virginia has five CDFIs serving every region of Virginia, including Virginia Community Capital.
Small employers (fewer than 500 employees) represent vast majority of firms and half of employment and disproportionately are found in sectors that have been severely and moderately impacted by the pandemic. Overwhelmingly missed by mainstream banks, these small businesses have extremely limited access to capital. CDFIs fill this gap.
Neighboring states already have launched recovery lending programs to support their small business sectors. For instance, North Carolina organized a consortium of public, private and nonprofit partners to establish the North Carolina COVID-19 Rapid Recovery for Small Businesses, a lending program with loans up to $250,000 for small businesses and family farms.
As the pandemic stretches on, Virginia’s small businesses need more resources than what currently sits on CDFIs’ balance sheets. Virginia’s CDFI resources only stretch so far without replenishment from their private and public partners.
CDFIs have the experience, infrastructure and expertise needed to deliver survival credit to the support system of Virginia’s economy: small businesses.
Andrea Longton is senior vice president of financial services for Opportunity Finance Network, a national not-for-profit organization in Washington, D.C., that drives affordable capital to low-wealth communities across the United States through CDFIs. Follow her on LinkedIn or Twitter: @AndreaBLongton