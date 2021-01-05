Andrea Longton column: How unique financial institutions can save small businesses in underserved areas

Dr. Shantelle Brown is owner-operator of Hope Pharmacy, a minority-and-woman-owned pharmacy in Richmond’s East End delivering critical health services in a neighborhood where residents too often are overlooked and underestimated.

While Hope has remained operational throughout the pandemic, some days are slower than normal. Many people are choosing not to be seen by their physician for minor aches and pains. As many elective medical procedures are cancelled or delayed, the pharmacy does not have the usual demand for accompanying medications.

Like many small businesses, in mid-2020, Brown applied for a forgivable Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan to hold on to her five employees.

Because the PPP system was designed to flow through larger banks on a first-come, first-served basis, billions in relief aid were deployed throughout the country even as many Virginians were unable to get their foot in the door of the program. As PPP unfolded, it was apparent that for small businesses, lenders and relationships matter.