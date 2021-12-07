Andrew Crider column: FAA should keep Richmond control tower open for flight growth, safety

To protect flight safety and economic growth in the mid-Atlantic, the Federal Aviation Administration should cancel its plan to reduce operating hours of Richmond International Airport’s control tower. Reducing its hours would silence a whole conversation of economic development and impact that affects the flying and nonflying public alike.
It’s understandable that the FAA wants to reduce the cost for operating control towers; some would laud the efforts of a government agency to find savings. However, Richmond’s control tower enhances aviation quality in central Virginia, which provides numerous benefits that the commonwealth deserves at all hours of the day.
Responsible government doesn’t happen by betraying infrastructure. Transportation is not only a fundamental promise of government but the essence of the bipartisan aspiration of both the Biden and Youngkin administrations. The proposed change of operating hours isn’t building back better, and it’s an unsightly asterisk on the motto that “Virginia is open for business.”
Running a small business is hard as the day is long, and businesses wanting to expand into Virginia need reliable air traffic control at all hours of the day in Richmond to connect with potential opportunities in Southwest Virginia and Hampton Roads alike. The presence of highly trained individuals in a control tower can make life-changing impacts on the numerous unplanned operations of aircraft that change lives in and outside airports.
Unplanned flights, like organ transplants, often move at the wee hours of the night, when hope is fleeting between the strobe lights on the wingtips of aircraft depending on communication with air traffic control. Either on fixed-wing aircraft from Southwest Virginia or on helicopters landing at the VCU Medical Center, air traffic control in Richmond saves lives at all hours of the day. Under the FAA’s proposal, the hope of these midnight organ transplant flights disappears in the dark canvas of the night sky.
Control towers also are vital tools for handling in-flight emergencies; I, myself, have called upon Richmond’s control tower when a passenger of mine fainted on a flight to Tangier Island. Workers in Richmond’s control tower were quick to sequence me for landing and coordinate emergency response to meet my aircraft on the ground. This reduced my workload as a pilot and dramatically reduced the response time, changing the outcome of the flight.
Emergencies are unplanned and can happen at all hours of the day. The FAA would be betraying its record for flight safety by shutting down such a vital element of flight safety in the midnight hours.
The FAA’s fixation on current airline schedules ignores that 90% of aircraft are general aviation type, and they do not operate on the schedule the FAA is using to consider the potential overnight closure.
Some of these unscheduled general aviation activities are training flights. Whether it’s the occasional C-5 Galaxy flights from Dover Air Force Base or flights from one of Virginia’s flight schools, the ability to interact with the air traffic control tower is a profound enhancement to the training process during the pilot shortage.
Another important element of any change in our transportation infrastructure is the effect on the climate. During the pandemic, air traffic controllers worked to make flights more environmentally friendly. The controllers took advantage of the airspace being less congested and orchestrated flights that meshed with the earth’s winds, ultimately making them more efficient.
The FAA wanting to shut down Richmond’s control tower at night, when Virginia’s airspace is less congested, prevents the opportunity for efficiency. The proposal is based on the assumption of scheduled air carrier flights that don’t occur at Richmond during the proposed hours of closure.
Although aircraft are becoming increasingly efficient and environmentally friendly, the climate is becoming increasingly hostile, meaning scheduled air carrier and cargo operations will be affected by storms. This increases the importance of keeping officials in a control tower, ready to respond to the logistical chaos of a late-night summer weather event that pushes back arrivals into the late-night hours.
The FAA should not reduce the hours of operation at Richmond International Airport. The tower is important beyond the measure of dollars in a fiscal year. When instructions are transmitted on frequency, they are heard and reverberate through our businesses, safety, health care, environment and the spirit of those seeking a new career in flight.
Andrew Crider is an aviation advocate and a government solutions strategist for Monarch Group. He previously served at the Virginia Department of Aviation. Contact him at: andrewacrider@gmail.com