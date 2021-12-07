Andrew Crider column: FAA should keep Richmond control tower open for flight growth, safety

Unplanned flights, like organ transplants, often move at the wee hours of the night, when hope is fleeting between the strobe lights on the wingtips of aircraft depending on communication with air traffic control. Either on fixed-wing aircraft from Southwest Virginia or on helicopters landing at the VCU Medical Center, air traffic control in Richmond saves lives at all hours of the day. Under the FAA’s proposal, the hope of these midnight organ transplant flights disappears in the dark canvas of the night sky.

Control towers also are vital tools for handling in-flight emergencies; I, myself, have called upon Richmond’s control tower when a passenger of mine fainted on a flight to Tangier Island. Workers in Richmond’s control tower were quick to sequence me for landing and coordinate emergency response to meet my aircraft on the ground. This reduced my workload as a pilot and dramatically reduced the response time, changing the outcome of the flight.

Emergencies are unplanned and can happen at all hours of the day. The FAA would be betraying its record for flight safety by shutting down such a vital element of flight safety in the midnight hours.