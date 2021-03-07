Andrew Crider column: Success for Rocket Lab could be a huge win for Virginia

Rocket Lab’s new Neutron rocket promises to open access to space, making humanity better. Virginia should act to ensure that Neutron is launched and built in the commonwealth. The companies’ continued search for a manufacturing facility is a huge opportunity for the Wallops Flight Facility.
The announcement that Neutron would launch at Wallops is huge news to celebrate. This victory is because of lifetimes of work by public advocates like Dale Nash and Mary Sandy.
Virginia’s economic recovery from COVID-19 could clear the launch pad if small satellite company Rocket Lab’s nationwide search for a new manufacturing facility translated to an expansion at Wallops.
NASA’s operations on the Eastern Shore already are a huge win for Virginia. The annual economic impact of Wallops Flight Facility lands around $1.4 billion for the commonwealth.
The creation of almost 2,000 new jobs helps our neighbors put food on the table for their families as a happy byproduct of sounding rocket experiments, balloon research flights and aircraft missions that help humans understand our world and its climate.
It’s hard to ask for more when Wallops has been growing at warp speed and has plans for even more success, but Rocket Lab’s investment could be the way ahead.
Rocket Lab is a unique company. Obviously, you are unique when you send life-changing research satellites to dance with the heavens in orbit above the Earth.
The key reason Neutron manufacturing is important to Virginia is not what Rocket Lab does today, but what the capacity to build and launch means for the future of a skyrocketing industry.
The small satellite industry has become accessible. More and more rocket companies mean cheaper prices. Cheaper prices for launches mean more and more missions can be flown by more and more companies. Studies of the industry forecast it will triple in size to $9.75 billion by 2027.
Small satellite companies can be the alchemist of the 2030s, but they can use local government support to prosper.
Science and important defense missions are held back without the proper infrastructure needed to get payloads in orbit. Commercial payloads can wait up to 24 months before slipping the surly bonds of Earth.
Rocket Lab stands to gain from building the Neutron in Virginia. Manufacturing at Wallops would mean quicker routes to space for life-changing payloads. The efficiency of the production site at the launch pad would cut the environmental cost of transporting these rockets, as well as the danger.
The speed with which we build and launch Neutron means more climate satellites in the heavens to tame the sea with the hands of Neptune, and save the ill-fated Tangier Island, which is drowning not far from where these rockets would leave Earth.
Virginia Space and the Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport delivered on public investments in the past and learned to tango in ways that would make Rocket Lab an excellent dance partner in the future.
Investments in Virginia Space have translated into more science labs and research across the commonwealth. The Virginia Space Grant Consortium created strategic partnerships with universities and businesses across the commonwealth and the world that cultivate the ideal atmosphere for small satellite development and rocket production.
Rocket Lab and the commonwealth should reach an agreement to build the Neutron in Virginia so the commonwealth can be the state to make space flight accessible.
Andrew Crider is an aviation advocate and a government solutions strategist for Monarch Group. He previously served at the Virginia Department of Aviation. Contact him at: andrewacrider@gmail.com