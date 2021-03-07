Andrew Crider column: Success for Rocket Lab could be a huge win for Virginia

The key reason Neutron manufacturing is important to Virginia is not what Rocket Lab does today, but what the capacity to build and launch means for the future of a skyrocketing industry.

The small satellite industry has become accessible. More and more rocket companies mean cheaper prices. Cheaper prices for launches mean more and more missions can be flown by more and more companies. Studies of the industry forecast it will triple in size to $9.75 billion by 2027.

Small satellite companies can be the alchemist of the 2030s, but they can use local government support to prosper.

Science and important defense missions are held back without the proper infrastructure needed to get payloads in orbit. Commercial payloads can wait up to 24 months before slipping the surly bonds of Earth.

Rocket Lab stands to gain from building the Neutron in Virginia. Manufacturing at Wallops would mean quicker routes to space for life-changing payloads. The efficiency of the production site at the launch pad would cut the environmental cost of transporting these rockets, as well as the danger.