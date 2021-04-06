Andrew J. Czaplicki column: We answered. They didn't.

Just a little more than a year ago, COVID-19 hit Virginia. Within days, Gov. Ralph Northam called on the Virginia National Guard for help. We answered.
Virginia’s guardsmen rapidly mobilized to serve in distribution centers and food banks across the commonwealth. After realizing the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, Northam again called the Virginia National Guard.
We answered — this time to conduct community and point prevalence surveillance COVID-19 testing in assisted living, specialty care and nursing homes, correctional facilities, large-scale industrial plants and in low-income communities. Within 48 hours, hundreds of highly trained women and men left their families, jobs and schools to answer the call.
The guard’s task force deployed teams that performed nearly 10,000 tests a week— more than 10% of the testing in Virginia at the time. These teams worked tirelessly to protect some of the commonwealth’s most vulnerable populations.
Over the course of the next four months, working nights, holidays, weekends, 18- to 20-hour days, driving thousands of miles to all corners of the commonwealth, the task force collected more than 100,000 tests — the most collected by any state’s National Guard. The testing effort continues to this day, totaling more than 175,000 tests.
When this past summer’s protests occurred in Richmond and in many other Virginia communities, the governor picked up the phone. We answered.
On Jan. 6, when the protest-turned-mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, we answered.
Deploying more than 2,500 troops to Washington, D.C., we quickly assumed responsibility of protecting the U.S. Capitol building, the Library of Congress and other monuments. These Virginians left their families, jobs and schools not knowing when they would come home. For most the mission lasted more than 35 days.
With the successful development of the COVID-19 vaccine and the recent push to “Vaccinate Virginia,” can you guess whom the governor called? That’s right, the National Guard. We answered.
Currently, nearly 1,000 troops support 10 mass vaccination sites, as well as smaller teams administering vaccines in rural and low-income communities. To date, we directly have supported more than 250,000 vaccinations.
While this past year was different, answering the governor’s call wasn’t new. We do this all the time.
Hurricane Katrina. We answered.
Snowmegeddon. We answered.
Charlottesville protest. We answered.
After all of this, the governor finally spoke with our adjutant general.
“I sat down with Major General Timothy Williams last week, and told him how grateful I am for the work of the Guard. He said one thing we can do to help those Guard members is to provide more access to an affordable education,” Northam said during his annual State of the Commonwealth address on Jan. 13.
At the request of Northam, state Sen. David Marsden, D-Fairfax, introduced a budget amendment to fully fund the guard’s Tuition Assistance Program, doubling the program’s budget by $3 million. This increase would have provided upward of 500 guardsmen nearly $12,000 in tuition assistance — the median cost of tuition in Virginia.
“Our Guard members have been a huge support with the pandemic and now with the threats of violence in Washington, and I look forward to working with the General Assembly to get this done,” Northam said.
After failing to be included in the House of Delegates’ version of the budget bill, the amendment seemed lost. However, Northam included the guard’s tuition assistance increase in his letter to the joint budget conference committee sent Feb. 19 for consideration during budget reconciliation.
“[In a similar way,] we can expand educational opportunities for more students by increasing higher education grants for veterans and members of the National Guard,” Northam wrote. “This is an important way to honor their service, especially as tensions rise around the world.”
When the committee finished the reconciliation on Feb. 27, our amendment still wasn’t included.
“Virginia’s National Guard members have served abroad and at the United States Capitol, and have been instrumental in our COVID testing and vaccination efforts,” Alena Yarmosky, Northam’s spokesperson, said on March 1. “We will continue to work with the General Assembly to make sure we provide for them, as they do for us.”
After reading Northam’s letter to the House of Delegates sent March 31, we were heartbroken. Northam included 18 amendments on his list; ours was not one of them.
After a year of conducting more than 175,000 COVID-19 tests, a million hours distributing essential supplies across the commonwealth, defending democracy following the events of Jan. 6 and supporting the administration with more than a quarter-million vaccine doses — including the governor — we are left wondering what else we could have done.
Andrew J. Czaplicki, a major in the U.S. Army, is president of the Virginia National Guard Association. Contact him at: contact@vnga.us