Andrew J. Czaplicki column: We answered. They didn't.

On Jan. 6, when the protest-turned-mob attacked the U.S. Capitol, we answered.

Deploying more than 2,500 troops to Washington, D.C., we quickly assumed responsibility of protecting the U.S. Capitol building, the Library of Congress and other monuments. These Virginians left their families, jobs and schools not knowing when they would come home. For most the mission lasted more than 35 days.

With the successful development of the COVID-19 vaccine and the recent push to “Vaccinate Virginia,” can you guess whom the governor called? That’s right, the National Guard. We answered.

Currently, nearly 1,000 troops support 10 mass vaccination sites, as well as smaller teams administering vaccines in rural and low-income communities. To date, we directly have supported more than 250,000 vaccinations.

While this past year was different, answering the governor’s call wasn’t new. We do this all the time.

Hurricane Katrina. We answered.

Snowmegeddon. We answered.

Charlottesville protest. We answered.

After all of this, the governor finally spoke with our adjutant general.