Andrew J. Vorenberg column: Chew on this - docs are prescribing gum to their surgery patients

The medical community just received more evidence of a safe and simple postoperative procedure that facilitates patient recovery from cardiac surgeries.

At a recent conference of the Society of Thoracic Surgeons, Dr. Sirivan S. Seng, a resident physician at Crozer-Chester Medical Center in Pennsylvania, revealed a new study that explored gum chewing among cardiac surgery patients. She found that the procedure had many benefits in “kick-starting” the digestive tract, which commonly shuts down after the procedure.

The study compared post-op patients who were given gum with those who weren’t, and it found demonstrably fewer cases of ileus, the lack of normal intestinal muscle contractions that leads to a buildup and potential blockage.

“Prior to our study, there were no previously published studies looking at the use of chewing gum in cardiac surgery patients, but we found that it may accelerate the return of gut function,” Seng noted. “This easy-to-implement intervention can be used with almost all patients in the postoperative setting.”

Seng’s report is the latest affirmation in a growing body of research demonstrating that the benefits of chewing gum are not limited to patients recovering from cardiac surgeries, but from any procedure that involves gut health recovery.