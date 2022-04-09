Andrew Knight column: Labor shortages? How about starting with internships?

With more than 40 million Americans quitting jobs in 2021, labor shortages have become one of the most pressing issues facing the business community. The so-called “Great Resignation” has headlined the news for months and fueled concern from business leaders who struggle to grow without a skilled workforce.

Overworked employees exhausted from the pandemic find alternate ways to get by, such as gig jobs. They seek remote work that allows them to explore the world and enjoy life, without the traditional 9-to-5 office workday restrictions.

However, when thinking about the workforce — and talent retention solutions more broadly — a lot of the focus is on full-time jobs. As a recent college graduate entering the workforce, where my job is to co-lead a state-funded internship initiative in the Richmond region, I’ve come to realize it’s time to focus on internships and their function as an effective talent-retention strategy.

Cities across the country are hungry and aggressively vying for talented college graduates. They are economic development engines, especially if they put down roots. They eventually buy houses, have kids and invest in the community.

So, cities want them in big numbers; and of course, employers, too.

Graduates pose an excellent starting point for business recruiters to target and chip away at labor shortages. But getting them to commit to moving to a new city is not easy. Favorable cost-of-living indexes, along with hip, bustling breweries and outdoor entertainment venues, bring attention to many locations around the nation and state.

But what really makes a student commit to living and working in a city? Having a job probably is the best place to start.

In a 2020 survey conducted by SIR, young professionals in the Richmond region ranked family and having a job as top motivations for choosing this area after graduation. With seven Fortune 500 companies headquartered in Richmond, and a robust startup ecosystem, the city offers opportunities for employment.

However, there are gaps that need closing. Developing more internship opportunities is a powerful way to recruit talent and retain college graduates in the region.

In a recent survey of more than 125 different regional employers conducted by RVA NOW — an initiative developed and led by ChamberRVA — more than 70% of organizations offering internship programs evaluate and potentially hire those interns to fill entry-level, full-time positions; 75% use internship programs to help manage projects and day-to-day work. Interns add value to organizations by contributing new ideas and solving talent shortages. They need to be a focal point of workforce development in Richmond.

When done effectively, quality paid internships provide students with authentic perspectives of the region and snapshots into a future career. These experiences also are vital resume enhancers that give graduates a head start entering the job market.

According to a 2017 survey by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE), 91% of employers want applicants to have work experience; more than half of respondents prefer it come from an internship or a co-op. It’s important to note that when we talk about internships, we are focused on paid internships.

Unpaid internships limit access for students from lower socioeconomic groups and those who rely on part-time jobs to pay bills. Paid internships level the playing field, and research shows having one of these experiences dramatically increases job placement.

A 2013 NACE survey found, “Students who had paid internships were nearly twice as likely to receive a full-time job offer as those who had unpaid internships or those who had no internships at all.”

Furthermore, students who have interned at a company and explored the area surrounding the business are more likely to thrive once they become full-time employees. Internships not only provide students with highly-sought-after work experience, industry mentors and full-time job offers. They also give interns the opportunity to picture themselves as a young professional beginning life in a community.

When interns spend an afternoon at one of Richmond’s beautiful riverside parks, or take a walk through Carytown, the Virginia Museum of Fine Arts Sculpture Garden or any of the region’s other assets, this is a good thing. These activities need to be prioritized by organizations looking to sharpen talent recruitment. Our workforce thrives when young people engage in the region early in their careers, and quickly forget about their Northern Virginia roots, long commutes and rents that take a bigger bite out of starting salaries.

State legislators certainly understand the important role internships play in talent retention. Budget increases of $16 million (House of Delegates proposal) and $14 million (Virginia Senate proposal) were introduced during this year’s General Assembly session, adding significant funding for the Innovative Internship Fund and Program. This fund creates more internship opportunities across the state, including the Virginia Talent + Opportunity Partnership, which brings employers and higher education institutions together to create more quality, paid experiential learning opportunities.

A region overflowing with fresh college graduates commanding good starting salaries and bright futures doesn’t just happen. With more opportunities for students to come see what we’re about through engaging internships at our diverse community of employers, RVA will be a giant step closer to closing talent gaps and becoming the thriving city of the future.