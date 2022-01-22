Andrew L. Goddard column: As firearm deaths surge in Va., a call for better data

Recent Virginia Department of Health data shows the largest ever year-over-year surge in firearm-related deaths in the commonwealth. Total deaths rose from 1,036 in 2019 to 1,195 in 2020, a 15% increase.

Although suicides still constitute more than 60% of all gun-related deaths, homicides rose by 29%, suicides by 6% and accidental deaths doubled in 2020. Firearm deaths among school-age children (5 to 17 years old) jumped from 41 in 2019 to 64 in 2020 (an increase of 56%), representing 5% of all firearm deaths.

Legislators in the 2022 General Assembly session should focus on responding to these alarming statistics. However, most of the bills introduced thus far concentrate on attempts to repeal advances in Virginia gun violence prevention laws that were passed in the 2020 and 2021 sessions. These laws have not had the opportunity to reduce deaths: The earliest any of them came into effect was July 2020, and new 2021 laws had no chance to impact 2020 VDH data.

A few bills that do address trying to prevent gun deaths focus on just two areas of concern — our schools and gang violence. Reports and data indicate these approaches might not provide the best answers Virginians need.