Andrew Peterson, Shannon Fyfe and Jesse Kirkpatrick column: George Mason University is right to require COVID-19 vaccinations

A majority of Americans agree: Nearly two-thirds say they’d support federal, state or local governments requiring everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine.

We, as Mason professors, care for our fellow Patriots who remain vulnerable because of underlying medical conditions, or who have children who are not yet eligible for the shot.

Throughout this pandemic, Mason has adopted policies that are evidence-based and community-centered; that’s why last spring, our university was able to avoid preventable outbreaks when many other universities were experiencing them.

This reflects our institution’s ethos: to strive not only to be one of the best universities in the world, but also one of the best universities for the world. This is what we teach our students, and they should expect nothing less from us.