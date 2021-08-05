Andrew Peterson, Shannon Fyfe and Jesse Kirkpatrick column: George Mason University is right to require COVID-19 vaccinations

By Andrew Peterson, Shannon Fyfe and Jesse Kirkpatrick
America is experiencing an alarming resurgence of COVID-19.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that many states have high community transmission of the hypercontagious delta variant, with cases and hospitalizations rising, and some hot spots experiencing medical resource shortages.
Meanwhile, many states with stalled vaccination rates have loosened — even resisted — COVID-19 safety measures.
That’s why we, as George Mason University professors, welcomed the news that our institution joined ranks with more than 600 colleges and universities requiring “all students, faculty, and staff to get vaccinated, and to share verification of their vaccination status, in order to work, study, and live on campus.”
Fourteen other colleges and universities in Virginia require that employees get vaccinated. Members of our university community can seek religious or medical exemptions, but they also must submit to ongoing testing and mitigation strategies. These policies place the health and well-being of our campus community first.
But not all are enthusiastic. At universities across the nation, some faculty and students have protested vaccine requirements, arguing that they are an affront to their individual liberty.
In fact, a member of our faculty recently threatened a lawsuit. Faculty even have taken their concerns to the media, claiming that natural immunity will resolve the pandemic, and that for some people, getting vaccinated is unnecessary and unwise.
The truth is that vaccinations are the best tool we have for preventing waves of COVID-19 outbreaks, especially as students return to campuses this fall. Like many universities, Mason welcomes students from all over the country.
Regions with low vaccination rates have high case counts and community transmission. Without precautions, unvaccinated people who travel from these areas can seed new outbreaks thousands of miles away.
Even for people who already have had COVID-19, vaccination remains the best way to control future infections. New data from the CDC suggest that people with a natural immune response to a previous infection still could contract the delta variant.
Vaccinated people can experience breakthrough infections, but this is rare and, compared to unvaccinated people, illness is less severe.
Only .08% of the more than 164.4 million Americans who already have been fully vaccinated have reported breakthrough infections. With more than 4 billion doses administered worldwide, COVID-19 vaccines are subject to the most intense safety monitoring in history.
Vaccine requirements also have strong legal precedent, and many legal experts agree that mandating COVID-19 vaccination is warranted even if the shot only has an emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration.
The U.S. Department of Justice has concluded that emergency use authorization status does not prohibit employer vaccine mandates.
Last month, a federal judge upheld Indiana University’s vaccine requirement in a lawsuit brought by eight students, finding “the Fourteenth Amendment permits Indiana University to pursue a reasonable and due process of vaccination in the legitimate interest of public health for its students, faculty, and staff.”
Given the strong state interest in protecting public health during a pandemic, courts are likely to uphold these policies in future lawsuits.
Barriers to vaccine uptake should be expected. Many Americans who want to get vaccinated can’t because they’re unable to schedule an appointment, work long hours or don’t live near convenient vaccination sites.
Americans who have suffered discrimination and mistreatment in health care also are reasonably worried and might want to “wait and see” before scheduling their shot. But reasonable worries don’t appear to be fueling the opposition to university vaccination requirements. Instead, the opposition stems from bad arguments and bad facts.
COVID-19 misinformation is rampant, and sadly it has cost many Americans their lives. People have the right to voice their concerns about vaccine requirements.
But when this devolves into a publicity campaign, it risks amplifying the “infodemic” of COVID-19 pseudoscience. We shouldn’t have to trade the health and well-being of our communities for the unbridled freedom of a vocal few.
A majority of Americans agree: Nearly two-thirds say they’d support federal, state or local governments requiring everyone to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
We, as Mason professors, care for our fellow Patriots who remain vulnerable because of underlying medical conditions, or who have children who are not yet eligible for the shot.
Throughout this pandemic, Mason has adopted policies that are evidence-based and community-centered; that’s why last spring, our university was able to avoid preventable outbreaks when many other universities were experiencing them.
This reflects our institution’s ethos: to strive not only to be one of the best universities in the world, but also one of the best universities for the world. This is what we teach our students, and they should expect nothing less from us.
Andrew Peterson, Ph.D, Shannon Fyfe, Ph.D, and Jesse Kirkpatrick, Ph.D., are faculty members in George Mason University’s Institute for Philosophy and Public Policy. Contact them at: ippp.gmu.edu Follow them on Twitter: @institute3p