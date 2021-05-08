Anita Bennett and Kelly King Horne column: Homelessness is a public health crisis

By Anita Bennett and Kelly King Horne
The first of many conference calls took place more than 13 months ago as a handful of public health officials and homeless service providers discussed the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Guidance about the new virus frequently evolved, but medical professionals already understood that a key component to preventing catastrophe would be consistent screening, hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds or unnecessary close contact.
Rules from federal and state authorities posed an urgent challenge: How do we protect our neighbors experiencing homelessness? Answering this question was critical because so many in this population are faced with underlying health conditions, making them even more vulnerable to this deadly virus.
We had reason to worry in March 2020 because early estimates from public health officials indicated that up to 60% of individuals experiencing homelessness could become infected with COVID-19. If this scenario played out, such an influx in cases would have overwhelmed local hospital systems and required large civic spaces to house individuals who were COVID-19 positive.
The fear and uncertainty during those early days was very real.
Fortunately, this dire scenario never emerged in central Virginia. In fact, throughout the pandemic, the COVID-19 positivity rate for those who are experiencing homelessness has been lower than the statewide average in Virginia.
How did we avoid a public health and human service catastrophe?
It wasn’t luck. Our region’s ability to quickly respond and support individuals experiencing homelessness was the result of a coordinated effort that leveraged expertise and a significant level of resources.
A collaborative approach among Daily Planet Health Services, Homeward and the Greater Richmond Continuum of Care led to the creation of a Pandemic Response Shelter. First opened on March 16, 2020, this shelter provided safe, distanced and/or isolated indoor accommodations. The shelter’s primary goal was to keep people safe and avoid rapid spread of COVID-19 among those experiencing homelessness, agency staff and community volunteers.
We accomplished this goal using a variety of strategies. Daily Planet ensured that all Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) public health guidelines were followed in the shelter, and provided screening and testing.
For those individuals in the shelter who tested positive, they had access to isolated rooms to quarantine. Recognizing the importance of minimizing crowds in one place, the Pandemic Response Shelter utilized hotel rooms to ensure that individuals and families had private spaces.
Adding this capacity was crucial because most established shelters house participants in congregate spaces. Public health guidelines required many shelters to reduce the number of people they could serve, leading to the need for additional space that met the unique demands of a global pandemic.
Homeward ensured that the shelter program met U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development guidelines, secured additional private funding and helped coordinate public funding for the Pandemic Shelter.
As the pandemic evolved, so, too, did our system’s response to those experiencing homelessness. We adjusted procedures to adhere to the latest guidance and expanded the Pandemic Shelter to meet the expanded need.
So, what did we learn from the pandemic?
First, homelessness is as much a public health challenge as it is a housing challenge. Housing instability is a deadly proposition for a great many people and cuts short the lives of those who are experiencing homelessness.
Medical professionals and health care providers need to meet people where they are. That’s why in addition to its primary care, behavioral health and dental services from its physical locations, Daily Planet Health Services now offers mobile medical services to meet the needs of people experiencing homelessness.
This shift in approach also explains the success of our region’s vaccination efforts. Daily Planet has administered more than 4,600 COVID-19 vaccine shots to individuals experiencing homelessness and those who are working in shelters.
Second, we learned that shelter can be a lifesaving intervention. Shelter isn’t housing and it’s not a permanent solution. It’s one step toward stable housing, but it’s often a crucial step. Simply providing a safe space to stay temporarily saved lives.
Third, collaboration matters. The existing relationships and infrastructure in place in early 2020 allowed multiple organizations to act quickly and collectively. It wasn’t always easy or smooth, but we kept people safe and avoided a significant COVID-19 spread among people experiencing homelessness.
Finally, the pandemic has affirmed that our region needs to dedicate more resources to housing stability and public health. For example, expanded public funding for deeply affordable housing and support services should be a priority for which we all advocate. If we care about the health of our neighbors, ensuring we all have access to safe and affordable housing is paramount.
As we look back on this pandemic, it’s important to remember the challenges we’ve faced and how our region responded. Working together, public health and homeless services organizations saved lives and laid bare the unmistakable connections between health and homeless services.
Anita Bennett is the chief executive officer of Daily Planet Health Services, a nonprofit that provides health services to anyone regardless of housing, financial, citizenship or insurance status. Contact her at: abennett@dailyplanetva.org
Kelly King Horne is the executive director of Homeward, the Richmond region’s coordinating agency for homelessness services. Contact her at: kkhorne@homewardva.org