Anita Bennett and Kelly King Horne column: Homelessness is a public health crisis

Third, collaboration matters. The existing relationships and infrastructure in place in early 2020 allowed multiple organizations to act quickly and collectively. It wasn’t always easy or smooth, but we kept people safe and avoided a significant COVID-19 spread among people experiencing homelessness.

Finally, the pandemic has affirmed that our region needs to dedicate more resources to housing stability and public health. For example, expanded public funding for deeply affordable housing and support services should be a priority for which we all advocate. If we care about the health of our neighbors, ensuring we all have access to safe and affordable housing is paramount.

As we look back on this pandemic, it’s important to remember the challenges we’ve faced and how our region responded. Working together, public health and homeless services organizations saved lives and laid bare the unmistakable connections between health and homeless services.

Anita Bennett is the chief executive officer of Daily Planet Health Services, a nonprofit that provides health services to anyone regardless of housing, financial, citizenship or insurance status. Contact her at: abennett@dailyplanetva.org

Kelly King Horne is the executive director of Homeward, the Richmond region’s coordinating agency for homelessness services. Contact her at: kkhorne@homewardva.org