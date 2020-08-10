It has been almost 150 years since the earliest overnight camp accepted its first group of campers, at the time an option only for boys. Since then, camp has become a fundamental part of many children’s lives, a slice of Americana if you will, open to both boys and girls. Originally, camps were created as places for children to escape the stifling heat and boredom of summer life in the city. Conventional wisdom at the time was that being outdoors in a “manufactured wilderness” would restore the mental, spiritual and physical well-being that was weakened, even lost, in a rapidly growing urban society.
Today, there are camps of all types: nonprofit, for-profit, religiously affiliated, special needs, short- and long-term, and agency, to name a few. Many camps offer traditional programs — swimming, archery, horseback riding, crafts — while others are quite specific and focus on themes such as adventure, academics, environment and sports. NASA even offers a space camp.
The one common denominator among them all, though, is that each provides children an opportunity to learn; grow; gain independence, self-reliance and confidence; develop grit; and create lifelong friendships. Just like their predecessors, today’s camps are important vehicles for youth to leave behind the pressures of everyday life, even if just for a week at a time, and immerse themselves in a new and safe space without the presence of parents. Camps provide children the chance to detach from the long-reaching tentacles of technology so they learn to engage, connect and interact with peers and adults. These skills will serve them well as they navigate through life.
The business of camps has become a vital part of our economy. Nationally, camps are a multibillion-dollar operation. Because of its clement weather and beautiful natural surroundings, camps thrive in Virginia and play a significant role in the state’s industry. In addition to providing millions of dollars in revenue, they are important components of their local economies. For working parents, camps can be a solution for child care when school is not in session. Camps employ members of the local community; purchase goods and services from local businesses and organizations; and because many camps are situated in rural areas, camp families bring a welcome boost to summer tourism, a core economic component for many of our communities.
Today, all of this is at risk. While camps have been able to weather world wars, the Great Depression and even other pandemics, COVID-19 has presented unique challenges that are a direct threat to the continued existence of summer camps. Without diminishing the hardships visited on so many businesses, overnight camps in Virginia have been uniquely and profoundly affected, perhaps more so than any other industry in the state.
First, we are the only trade that specifically has been prohibited from operating, regardless of reopening phase. Secondly, our business season is short; we have a few months each year during which we can operate and that opportunity has been taken away for 2020. Every single summer camp will experience substantial financial losses this year; many will not survive to see another camping season. The Paycheck Protection Program and other forms of Small Business Administration funding simply are not sufficient to meet the singular challenges that camps face.
This season almost is over. Planning for next summer starts now with ongoing, year-round expenses: payroll, insurance, marketing, facility and grounds maintenance, etc. But without additional financial assistance from the state, a lifeline if you will, there will be no next summer for many Virginia camps. Those who lost out on camp employment this year — counselors, kitchen staff, maintenance staff, clerical staff and administrators — will lose out again in 2021 and maybe beyond.
Of course, the bigger loss belongs to the campers. It’s difficult to calculate, even to fathom, how much young people already have missed this year. This summer, many remain isolated, at home with limited connection to the outside world and most likely in front of a device, television or video game. The toll on their mental health is, and will continue to be, significant. Not having a summer outlet for physical activity, recreation and peer interaction — all important components of the summer camp experience — only adds to the problem. This request for help is not solely based on the bottom line. It also is a plea from the thousands of girls and boys, counselors, staff, parents and alumni who are asking that their “summer home” be one that they can return to next year.
