Anna Clemens and Bennie Gates column: Fare-free transit gives riders like us the freedom to move, and should be extended

The impact of having to pay for a fare limited so much of what she could do. She had to make choices on a tight budget: Pay the $3 round-trip fee or walk for 45 minutes? Lose an hour of her morning to get to work on foot or cut back on groceries? Go see about a job and put her rent money at risk or forgo the opportunity?

Every choice has a cost. When your budget is so tight, those $1.50 one way, no-transfer trips add up. The impact is limiting, and the stress so needless.

The other of us, Bennie, is a native Richmonder who grew up in poverty. In the 1980s, the bus system used paper tickets. A lot of members of his community would separate the tickets illegally so they could make a single fare into a double fare to get home.

Sometimes they would sneak on the bus, which also was illegal, when they could not afford a ticket at all. They did not want to do these things, but they had to because the bus was the only way they could get where they needed to go.

Some other cities do not charge vulnerable people any fare to take the bus, and have not since long before the pandemic. Charging them for bus fare puts them in a vulnerable position where they might have to resort to breaking the law just to address their most basic needs.