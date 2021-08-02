Anne Forrester column: Put American Rescue Plan dollars toward the Equity Fund

Year after year, we’ve watched as the General Assembly repeatedly fails to fully fund the Standards of Quality set forth by the Virginia Board of Education. The reason we’re always told is a lack of funding. Well, this time that excuse doesn’t hold up. With the funds made available through the American Rescue Plan, the General Assembly must invest the $62 million per year for the next three fiscal years to establish the Equity Fund.

Additionally, rather than continuing to debate who does and doesn’t fund school construction, the General Assembly should use funding from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward making investments in allowable general school infrastructure support, and intentionally and equitably invest in our school facilities and infrastructure. We can’t continue to allow the students of tax-poor areas to sit in decrepit and unsafe school facilities when we know other localities benefit from the current local composite index, which is not devoid of its own racist origins.

Prioritizing the Equity Fund and school infrastructure investments must be the priority during the General Assembly’s special session if we are to establish an acceptable new normal for all Virginia students. However, this is only the first and most basic step. Funding and budgets are a product of our priorities, and right now in Virginia, it’s clear that our priority has been profit over our students. If we are to change priorities, then we must meaningfully reimagine both our school funding formulas and tax revenue. As of this writing, the governor’s proposed budget proves that once again, Virginia students are not our priority. It’s up to the General Assembly to prove it has the political courage to say otherwise.