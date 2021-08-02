Anne Forrester column: Put American Rescue Plan dollars toward the Equity Fund

At the end of August, Richmond Public Schools (RPS) teachers and staff will return to their physical school buildings for the first time in nearly 18 months, followed shortly after by our students in early September. I am an RPS teacher, a proud union member and a member of Virginia Organizing, which is a grassroots organization pushing for more equitable funding of schools, and I’ll be among those returning in August.
I can’t say that the return is without apprehension. I often hear phrases like “back to normal” from various policymakers around the commonwealth. But I can’t help but wonder: Whose normal are they referring to? The “normal” that my students, colleagues and I knew before the pandemic is one I don’t wish to return to. The conditions in our schools in Richmond, as well as many high-poverty, underfunded public schools across the commonwealth, were unacceptable before the pandemic.
If we are to actually “build back better,” then school infrastructure investments and the establishment of the Equity Fund can’t wait for Virginia’s Democrat-controlled legislature to find the political courage to pass progressive taxation laws to fund these critical investments. Instead, it should fund them now through the once-in-a-lifetime funding made possible by the American Rescue Plan (ARP). As they do so, we, the people of our old and deeply complicated commonwealth, must continue to unite and organize through labor and community coalitions for the schools and community our students are owed.
Regardless of the “normal” that some might be imagining, there is nothing about 30 or more middle schoolers cramped in a poorly ventilated classroom that is normal, much less morally right. Yet this was the reality I was used to before the pandemic. It’s also the reality my students are used to. Over the course of our virtual school year, we often heard stories of students struggling academically, missing their friends and teachers, and wanting to be back to in-person school. Less talked about, though, were the students who actually excelled at home and talked about not wanting to have to go back to that school.
What was it about school that these students didn’t miss? Was it the crowded classrooms? The broken equipment and furniture? The pests? The mold? The stressed and overworked teachers and staff members who simply did not have the minutes in the day to reach all students like they deserve? The chaos of student fights and breakdowns that are the manifestation of unresolved traumas? The endless standardized tests? The old and crumbling buildings? The metal detectors and pat-downs? Maybe this isn’t the “normal school” we’ve been referring to, but this is normal to many Virginia students and educators I know.
We love to boast that Virginia is No. 1 for business, but talk less about the fact that Virginia ranks 41st in per-pupil funding, despite being one of the top 10 wealthiest states. I can’t help but ask: What good is profit for a few without opportunity and justice for the rest of us?
Year after year, we’ve watched as the General Assembly repeatedly fails to fully fund the Standards of Quality set forth by the Virginia Board of Education. The reason we’re always told is a lack of funding. Well, this time that excuse doesn’t hold up. With the funds made available through the American Rescue Plan, the General Assembly must invest the $62 million per year for the next three fiscal years to establish the Equity Fund.
Additionally, rather than continuing to debate who does and doesn’t fund school construction, the General Assembly should use funding from the Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds toward making investments in allowable general school infrastructure support, and intentionally and equitably invest in our school facilities and infrastructure. We can’t continue to allow the students of tax-poor areas to sit in decrepit and unsafe school facilities when we know other localities benefit from the current local composite index, which is not devoid of its own racist origins.
Prioritizing the Equity Fund and school infrastructure investments must be the priority during the General Assembly’s special session if we are to establish an acceptable new normal for all Virginia students. However, this is only the first and most basic step. Funding and budgets are a product of our priorities, and right now in Virginia, it’s clear that our priority has been profit over our students. If we are to change priorities, then we must meaningfully reimagine both our school funding formulas and tax revenue. As of this writing, the governor’s proposed budget proves that once again, Virginia students are not our priority. It’s up to the General Assembly to prove it has the political courage to say otherwise.
Anne Forrester is an educator and organizer based in Richmond. She currently teaches middle school in Richmond Public Schools and lives in the 5th District. Contact her at: anneforrester119@gmail.com