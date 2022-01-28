Anne Louise Phelan column: Moral injury, mortal wounds and the COVID pandemic

The associated sense of shame of being labeled “impaired” worsens psychological problems and puts clinicians in a no-win situation. If they seek formal care, they must divulge their diagnoses, putting their privilege to practice at risk. If (to protect their privacy) they treat themselves, they’re committing an ethical violation that can have similar repercussions. If they eschew medical care altogether, they are stuck in a world of hurt, a place where I and many of my colleagues have lived at times over our years of practice.

Even a temporary suspension of hospital privileges or license to practice can have a career-long impact. All adverse professional actions against physicians must be reported to the National Practitioner Data Bank, an official physician records repository. Licensing boards and other entities check the NPDB when physicians apply for (or renew) their clinical privileges or medical licenses. Adverse NPDB reports can interfere with a physician’s ability to obtain or renew a medical license, find work elsewhere or move out of state. There is no mechanism for removing derogatory data, no matter how irrelevant or inaccurate it’s proven to be.