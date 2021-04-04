Anne Richardson and Rick Tatnall column: The first intercultural marriage in Virginia

By Anne Richardson and Rick Tatnall
On this day 407 years ago, Englishman John Rolfe married Rebecca — a native woman born Matoaka and most famously known as Pocahontas. Their wedding in Jamestown on April 5, 1614, became the first recorded intercultural marriage in the land now known as Virginia, and in all of North America. While the intentions of those who were involved in this historic union are unclear and will continue to be debated for years to come, the rippling implications for the future course of world history are both profound and undeniable.
The series of events starting with Pocahontas’ Christian baptism, followed by the Rolfe marriage and the subsequent birth of their biracial son, Thomas, significantly influenced an important period of peace between the Powhatan Indians and the English, known as the Peace of Pocahontas. It also set the stage for the most impactful diplomatic excursion of all time — the Rolfe family’s fateful trip to England, where Pocahontas ultimately convinced English investors that their goals and objectives with the Virginia Company were worth pursuing. The tragic death of Pocahontas on her return voyage to Virginia and her burial in Gravesend, England, forever connected Pocahontas and the English. Through it all, Pocahontas single-handedly emboldened the British colonization effort in America and around the world for centuries to come. In doing so, she directly influenced the good, the bad and the ugly of the past 400 years of world history.
We are sharing this anniversary and our belief in its importance because we see Pocahontas as quite relevant today, offering people of all ages around the world a positive life example during these times of adversity and uncertainty. Recorded history tells us little about the life of Pocahontas, and no one knows what was in her mind and in her heart. But what we do know presents a woman directly associated with peace who seemed determined to help all people, even if they might be seen by others as her enemies. From the legendary story of her saving Capt. John Smith’s life, her documented assistance to the English during the starving time and, through her conversion and marriage to Rolfe, Pocahontas most certainly saw herself as a cross-cultural ambassador.
We understand this anniversary of the Rolfe marriage and its impact on history is uncomfortable and painful to some, as British colonization wreaked havoc on Native and Indigenous communities around the world. But we believe the power of this uncomfortable past can be used to positively change the future for all of humankind. Through a concept called The Pocahontas Project, we celebrate Pocahontas as a patron of peace, seeing her as an iconic symbol of hope and purpose. We believe Pocahontas once again can influence history by inspiring people across the globe to tap into her life example and proactively address the serious challenges of life in the 21st century.
Certainly we are not alone in our belief of the importance of Pocahontas in history — the U.S. Capitol includes an image in the frieze of Pocahontas saving Smith as well as a painting, “Baptism of Pocahontas,” the prerequisite for her marriage to Rolfe. Of course, there is a statue of Pocahontas at Historic Jamestowne, but there also are statues of Pocahontas in Gloucester, Va., Iowa and Arkansas, as well as in Gravesend, England, where she is buried. Additionally, while we bemoan the rewriting of history done by the folks at Disney, the movie “Pocahontas” certainly has made her the most recognized Native American the world ever has known.
In March 2017, both of us participated in a commemoration in England of the 400th anniversary of Pocahontas’ death and funeral at St. George’s Church in Gravesend. In different ways and for different reasons, we both felt the power of the respect offered by the English to Pocahontas and to the Virginia Indians in attendance. We fully embraced this connection, and it has inspired our hopeful and purposeful work together in the name of The Pocahontas Project. We invite you to join us.
Anne Richardson is chief of the Rappahannock Indian Tribe. Contact her at: arichardson@rappahannocktribe.org
Rick Tatnall is executive director of The Pocahontas Project. Contact him at: rick@pocahontasproject.org