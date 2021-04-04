Anne Richardson and Rick Tatnall column: The first intercultural marriage in Virginia

We are sharing this anniversary and our belief in its importance because we see Pocahontas as quite relevant today, offering people of all ages around the world a positive life example during these times of adversity and uncertainty. Recorded history tells us little about the life of Pocahontas, and no one knows what was in her mind and in her heart. But what we do know presents a woman directly associated with peace who seemed determined to help all people, even if they might be seen by others as her enemies. From the legendary story of her saving Capt. John Smith’s life, her documented assistance to the English during the starving time and, through her conversion and marriage to Rolfe, Pocahontas most certainly saw herself as a cross-cultural ambassador.

We understand this anniversary of the Rolfe marriage and its impact on history is uncomfortable and painful to some, as British colonization wreaked havoc on Native and Indigenous communities around the world. But we believe the power of this uncomfortable past can be used to positively change the future for all of humankind. Through a concept called The Pocahontas Project, we celebrate Pocahontas as a patron of peace, seeing her as an iconic symbol of hope and purpose. We believe Pocahontas once again can influence history by inspiring people across the globe to tap into her life example and proactively address the serious challenges of life in the 21st century.