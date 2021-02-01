Anthony J. Romanello column: Henrico, state poised to become international leader in renewable energy

The project, set to be completed in 2026, involves the construction of two wind turbines off the East Coast and will provide clean energy to power hundreds of thousands of homes.

As the largest project of its kind across the U.S., the CVOW project will drive job growth and increase economic investment throughout Virginia. A recent study found that from 2020 to 2026, construction related to the CVOW project will lead to the creation of approximately 900 jobs per year in the commonwealth. Additionally, the project will produce more than $200 million in economic activity.

In December, Henrico announced a proposal for the $2.3 billion GreenCity “eco-district,” a visionary mixed-use community to be built on the former Best Plaza site, which spans 93 acres.

The development will include the world’s highest level of sustainable design and operations while setting new standards for environmental sustainability. Parks, trails and open green space artfully will be integrated with housing units, an arena, office spaces, hotels and more.

Increasingly, renewable energy has played a central role in attracting new investments to our region. These are the kinds of projects that are helping advance Henrico and Virginia’s status as an international leader in clean energy.

We’re proof that a focus on sustainability isn’t just great for the health of our environment, the prosperity of our residents and the vitality of our community — it’s also great for business.