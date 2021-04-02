Art Harralson, Robbie Kidd, Solomon Adams and Gregory Sawyer column: Support tracking COVID-19 variants in local testing efforts

Currently, we can support efforts by voicing support for the Tracking COVID-19 Variants Act by contacting our representatives in Congress. It only is through public knowledge and testing that we can defeat this virus and others in the future.

Art Harralson is a professor and chair of the department of pharmacogenomics at Shenandoah University. Contact him at: aharrals@su.edu

Robbie Kidd is a professor and chair of the biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University. Contact him at: rkidd@su.edu

Solomon Adams is an assistant professor of pharmacogenomics at Shenandoah University. Contact him at: sadams07@su.edu

Gregory Sawyer is an associate professor of biopharmaceutical sciences at Shenandoah University. Contact him at: gsawyer@su.edu