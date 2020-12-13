Art Kellermann and Michael Rao column: The Navy learned how to defeat COVID-19. We can too.

Although VCU has done well to date, we aren’t out of the woods. Pandemic fatigue is real, and the holidays are coming. Around the country, COVID-19 is surging. This makes safe behavior more important than ever — not just on college campuses, but everywhere.

The Navy has proven that when Americans work together, we slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. If everyone got on board, we could keep our economy going, and buy precious time for our exhausted health care professionals until the new vaccines reach the public.

Throughout history, our military has put politics aside to achieve its mission. We should, too.

Art Kellermann, M.D., is senior vice president of health sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. Prior to joining VCU, he was dean of the school of medicine at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md., and provided editorial input on early drafts of the Navy’s NEJM report. Contact him at: vcuhealthceo@vcuhealth.org

Michael Rao, Ph.D., is president of Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System. Contact him at: president@vcu.edu