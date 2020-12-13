Art Kellermann and Michael Rao column: The Navy learned how to defeat COVID-19. We can too.

By Art Kellermann and Michael Rao
This past March, a huge outbreak of COVID-19 occurred on the USS Theodore Roosevelt, a nuclear-powered aircraft carrier operating in the Western Pacific. Ultimately, 1,271 sailors — 26% of the crew — were infected.
In mid-November, the Navy published a detailed account of the outbreak in the New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).
The ship had been at sea for 13 days when three crew members reported to the ship’s medical department with symptoms suggestive of COVID-19. By then, the virus was widely spreading in the ship’s confines.
Over the next 24 hours, additional ill individuals were identified, along with approximately 400 contacts. Four days after the first positive cases, the ship docked at Naval Base Guam. The staff of the base hospital swiftly was augmented by a joint medical task force.
Although the outbreak idled one of the Navy’s largest warships for weeks, the death toll was less than initially feared. Ultimately, only 23 crew members were hospitalized, four of whom required intensive care. One died. This indicates that among young, healthy adults — at least those who have access to high-quality care — COVID-19 is much less deadly than it is among older adults.
The second lesson, now well understood but often ignored, is how quickly and silently COVID-19 can spread. Crew members working in confined spaces were more likely to get infected than sailors on deck. Remarkably, three-fourths of those who were infected with the virus had no symptoms at the time they were diagnosed. Nearly half never got ill. This indicates that symptom-based screening alone cannot keep COVID-19 from spreading.
The third and most important lesson is that it is possible to control COVID-19 if preventive countermeasures consistently and effectively are employed.
Following the outbreak on the Theodore Roosevelt, the Navy took aggressive steps to ensure that every crew it sends to sea is COVID-19-free — and stays that way. Since adopting this policy and rigorously enforcing the use of masks, social distancing, hand-washing and regular cleaning of common areas, the Navy has deployed multiple ships without another serious outbreak.
The U.S. military cannot shut down. Neither can America’s hospitals, emergency medical services, grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services. All must continue to operate without becoming public health hazards themselves.
The Navy proved that when everyone pulls together it can be done. Our experience at Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU) affirms this view.
While we could not isolate our students to create virus-free “bubbles,” we deployed strategies that assured the safety of more than 30,000 of undergraduate and graduate students, faculty, and staff on our main campus and at VCU Health facilities.
The relatively few cases identified to date swiftly were isolated and their contacts were traced and quarantined. As the end of the fall semester approached, VCU offered exit testing to any student who wanted it. Of the 1,260 PCR tests that were performed, only two were positive.
VCU Medical Center, the state’s largest safety net hospital, is treating numerous patients with COVID-19 while continuing to provide Level I trauma care, organ transplants, cardiac surgery, and advanced treatment to adults and children with complex cancer, diabetes and other non-COVID-19 conditions. A recent serosurvey of VCU Health workers who regularly treat patients with COVID-19 found rates of exposure well below that of the general population.
In many respects, our approach resembles the Navy’s. We tested and quarantined students at move-in. Everyone received rigorous training on how to prevent the disease. We held each other accountable for mask-wearing, social distancing and hand-washing. We limited class sizes, reorganized common areas to promote physical distancing, regularly cleaned surfaces and conducted daily health checks using a mobile app.
All of this was done as “One VCU” — a community of 50,000 students, faculty and staff determined keep each other and those we serve as safe as possible.
Although VCU has done well to date, we aren’t out of the woods. Pandemic fatigue is real, and the holidays are coming. Around the country, COVID-19 is surging. This makes safe behavior more important than ever — not just on college campuses, but everywhere.
The Navy has proven that when Americans work together, we slow or stop the spread of COVID-19. If everyone got on board, we could keep our economy going, and buy precious time for our exhausted health care professionals until the new vaccines reach the public.
Throughout history, our military has put politics aside to achieve its mission. We should, too.
Art Kellermann, M.D., is senior vice president of health sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. Prior to joining VCU, he was dean of the school of medicine at the Uniformed Services University in Bethesda, Md., and provided editorial input on early drafts of the Navy’s NEJM report. Contact him at: vcuhealthceo@vcuhealth.org
Michael Rao, Ph.D., is president of Virginia Commonwealth University and the VCU Health System. Contact him at: president@vcu.edu