Art Kellermann, Mark D. Townsend and Jake O'Shea column: Do your part — get vaccinated

If you’ve already been vaccinated, you still have an important job to do — share your story. Tell others why you chose the vaccine and the security you feel knowing you are protected. If you’re a community leader — a pastor, teacher or business owner — speak out and encourage others to join you in getting vaccinated. If you’re an employer, you can help by encouraging your employees to get vaccinated and allowing them time off for their appointments.

If you have questions or concerns, talk to your doctor for accurate information. Too much misinformation is on the internet. Trust your physicians.

Richmond, this is our moment. Together, we can defeat the coronavirus and the delta variant. Science brought us this far by delivering safe, effective vaccines. You will take us over the finish line by getting your shot and helping others get theirs.

Art Kellermann, M.D., is senior vice president of VCU Health Sciences and CEO of VCU Health System. Contact him at: vcuhealthceo@vcuhealth.org

Mark D. Townsend, M.D., is the chief clinical officer for the Bon Secours Richmond market. Contact him at: Mark_Townsend@BSMHealth.org

Jake O’Shea, M.D., is the chief medical officer for HCA Healthcare’s Capital Division, which includes Virginia. Contact him at: Jeremiah.OShea@hcahealthcare.com