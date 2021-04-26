Arthur J. Vayer Jr. and Gautham Gondi column: A barrier limiting Virginia’s access to health care

COPN reform can work. We can protect the uninsured and underserved by bolstering charity care requirements and assuring new facilities provide a specified level of care to patients in need. This has been proposed in the past but has been rejected by hospitals. By rejecting necessary COPN reform, hospitals are saying they would rather abandon underserved communities than contend with more providers and health care facilities in their area.

Given the considerable stresses and financial burdens health care providers in Virginia have battled during COVID-19, we need more high-quality and affordable health care services — not less. The pandemic showed the cracks in our health care system, and it is incumbent upon our leaders to address them lest we face another crisis. Let’s modernize Virginia’s COPN laws to allow patient choice, promote lower costs and encourage innovative growth in our health care system.