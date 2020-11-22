Arthur J. Vayer Jr. and Steven C. Arner column: Don’t let COVID-19 fear delay necessary medical care

Health care professionals are prepared to keep patients safe and ensure they receive necessary treatment. They also adhere to strict guidelines from the Virginia Department of Health and the CDC. Patients who need nonemergency care should consult their doctor to develop an appropriate care plan for in-person health care services, including infant and child vaccination visits, which significantly have declined during the pandemic. It is more important now than ever before that children and adults stay up to date on vaccines, which protect patients and help keep communities safe by preventing other outbreaks during an already tumultuous time.

In addition to preventive care, emergent health issues such as unexpected injuries, screenings or other concerns should not be ignored. If you are uncomfortable with an in-person visit, contact your provider to discuss other diagnostic and treatment options such as telehealth consultations. Regular checkups are essential to preventing future health issues and catching problems early.

Please know that doctors and hospitals across the commonwealth are invested in the health of patients and their communities both through instituting enhanced safety measures at their facilities and by encouraging people to wear masks, maintain social distance and protect their health through responsible behaviors. As health care providers, we are available whenever you need us for emergencies or routine medical care.