Ashley Kenneth column: Youngkin administration should take a more responsible, targeted tax policy approach

On the issue of taxes, Virginians have seen two competing visions in recent weeks, as Gov. Ralph Northam’s term ended and Gov. Glenn Youngkin’s began. These plans impact individual people, families and Virginia’s ability to invest in essential public services. So how do they compare?

We ran the numbers to find out. While both plans proposed tax rebates and changes to Virginia’s income tax, this fact is clear: Compared to his predecessor’s proposals, Youngkin’s plans are more expensive and would help fewer families who need it the most.

Youngkin’s proposals would leave out nearly 80% of the more than 800,000 Virginia taxpayers who have incomes below $24,000. The proposed changes also would sharply reduce General Fund revenues — the portion of the state budget which lawmakers have the most discretion over, and which primarily goes toward funding K-12 and higher education, and health and social services.

If there’s one thing to understand that explains why Youngkin’s plan leaves behind so many people, it’s this: Virginia’s tax code is upside down, meaning families and individuals with low and moderate incomes pay a larger share of their income in state and local taxes than those with the highest incomes. This is driven by sales, excise and property taxes.