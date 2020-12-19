Ashna Khanna and Chelsea Higgs Wise column: Virginia should legalize marijuana

By Ashna Khanna and Chelsea Higgs Wise

Virginia politics is dominated right now by talk of legalizing marijuana. Earlier this year, we took the leap into “decriminalizing” the drug, and legalization seems like the next logical step.

But this conversation shouldn’t be focused on people who want to enjoy recreational marijuana. It should focus on the hundreds of Black and brown Virginians who are suffering the consequences of consuming or possessing something that now incurs a $25 civil penalty.

It should focus on the thousands of Black and brown Virginians who have trouble with stable employment and housing, or bounce in and out of the criminal legal system, because marijuana laws have been used as a weapon against Black and brown people like us for decades.

Bottom line: Marijuana should be legal. It was prohibited in the early 20th century to criminalize people coming to the United States from Mexico. Texas police led the charge claiming marijuana brought across the border was the root cause of violent crimes — the kind of scare tactic too often used to justify the war on drugs, and the criminalization of Black and brown people.