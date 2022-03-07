Aubrey Layne column: An Achievable Dream is the unique education solution we need

We have many regions that are hubs for innovation and learning in our commonwealth. From our institutions of higher education to local public schools, our classrooms are shaping the bright minds who will go on to lead our community.

Yet our schools and students are facing many challenges, both new and old. Quite frankly, we are failing some of our most vulnerable children. There is a great need to improve and build on our existing systems so every student can be supported to achieve their full potential.

Having served both Democratic and Republican governors in Virginia, I know this kind of progress is possible because leaders across the spectrum are united in wanting the very best for our kids. Our ability to overcome these challenges with bold, bipartisan solutions will determine the kind of commonwealth we leave for our children and grandchildren.

In Hampton Roads and the Greater Richmond region, we are fortunate to have a model of success: An Achievable Dream — a nationally recognized K-12 program dedicated to bringing equity to education for more than 2,000 students in underserved communities in Newport News, Virginia Beach and Henrico County. The program is a unique education solution that has existed in the fabric of our community for 30 years.

My wife, Peggy, and I have been proud supporters of the program for almost 20 years — beginning with my service on the board of directors for AAD’s Endowment. My commitment to this program only strengthened when I had the opportunity to lead this organization as president in 2013, just prior to my appointment as secretary of transportation.

As Gov. Glenn Youngkin has advocated, we need unique solutions more than ever. AAD provides an incredible blueprint for success. It is not one size fits all, but instead works to meet the specific needs of each school and each student, operating with a deep belief in the importance of partnerships, and a systemic and data-driven approach.

By providing a safe and positive place for children to learn and achieve, AAD’s model blends the best of public education with the benefits of substantial additional resources. These resources include extended school days and years (including a four-week summer session), uniforms, extensive field trips and club opportunities, social rotation courses, and additional aids for teachers and staff members.

The program also looks beyond the classroom and later into a child’s life by providing workforce development at the middle- and high-school levels. It supports students through one-on-one assistance during the college application process, college scholarships, and continuing contact with graduates to ensure their success during college and beyond.

AAD is able to do this because it brings the resources of the local business community, and holds students and faculty accountable in achieving goals. The nonprofit arm of the program seamlessly integrates with the public school counterpart, providing joint leadership, co-hired teachers (who still are public school employees), and an army of supporters and alumni who have seen the difference the program makes for students and the trajectory of thousands of changed lives.

AAD alumni have gone on to achieve great things, and AAD breaks cycles of inequity in public education. One-hundred percent of AAD students graduate on-time, with 90% to 95% continuing on to college or a trade school. On average, 5% to 10% join the military or directly enter the workforce. AAD students are taught they can achieve success.

But perhaps the most valuable thing the program provides is intangible: a family atmosphere. AAD provides a culture of high expectations, and wraparound support for students and their families.

By showing how deeply they believe in every individual, AAD’s team sets an example that has helped students instill a belief in themselves. I believe this is the single most important element we can instill in a child.

An Achievable Dream is an educational solution for the needs of our time, and 30 years have proven the program is resilient, agile and most importantly, effective for our students. Let’s build on the success of a proven program, allowing many more young Virginians to achieve their dreams.