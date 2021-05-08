Audrey Trussell column: The job market is recovering, but what about women?

If the nearly 2 million women who have left the labor force since February 2020 were counted among the unemployed, the women’s unemployment rate would have been 8% in March 2021, and we would not be nearly as optimistic about a postpandemic recovery.

Two main factors led to the current “she-cession.” First, when schools went virtual, many families were forced to grapple with school closures and inaccessible or unaffordable child care.

As a result, women left their jobs at a higher rate than men to care for children. Many mothers dropped out of the labor market entirely and are more likely than fathers to cite child care issues as their reason.

Second, women tend to fill positions within industries that most are affected by COVID-19. Compared to a year ago, Virginia industries saw the largest job losses in leisure and hospitality, government, and education and health services.

These sectors include maids and housekeeping cleaners — the individuals who maintain the cleanliness of the places in which we live, work and play, such as offices, hotels, movie theaters, hospitals and so much more. It also includes our food service providers, teachers and professors, social workers and health practitioners.