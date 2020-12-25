Augustine O. Agho column: Sustained commitment to social mobility key to economic recovery

Under the most challenging personal and professional circumstances, Old Dominion faculty and staff are leading with their hearts and minds to creatively find ways to overcome the roadblocks students are facing. ODU has set up the Rise to the Challenge Fund to respond critical needs of our Monarch community.

Access to Wi-Fi hot spots and computer equipment for online coursework, continued employment for students and graduate assistants through the semester, food and shelter for students in need, and virtual academic success coaching are just a few of the ways ODU is supporting students.

To address financial crises, the university rebated fees for unused housing, meals and parking, and extended deadlines for certain bills and registration last spring. The Board of Visitors voted to keep 2020-21 tuition rates the same as 2019-20.

These accommodations not only are essential for these students, but they are critical for the economic recovery of Hampton Roads and Virginia if we are to have a ready and capable knowledge-economy workforce. There are 25,000-plus jobs being created at Amazon’s new headquarters, along with Micron Technology and other high-tech firms throughout the state, as well as those being generated by tech startups opening businesses as part of the new Norfolk Innovation Corridor.

Attaining a college degree is the key that unlocks the door to our students’ social mobility and provides job-ready graduates required to power region’s economic recovery. It is our obligation, particularly at public universities, to invest in and support our students at one of the most difficult times in our nation’s history.