Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort

Why Richmond? What makes this city appropriate for a casino?
Richmond is a historic city with an amazing culture that we think a much larger segment of the country should be attracted to learn about and experience. By partnering with the city and bringing Bally’s Richmond to RVA, we will serve as an economic engine and help transform the city into a tourism destination that can be visited and enjoyed by millions. This will provide enormous economic benefits to, and support the growth and development of, local and small businesses, positively impacting current and future generations of Richmonders.
What differentiates your proposal from the two competing projects?
At $650 million, which includes an upfront, unrestricted $100 million contribution to the city, plus an ongoing revenue stream, we are by far the largest proposal. Our financial package demonstrates Bally’s commitment to the project and RVA, as well as confidence in our ability to complete the project. We also have an innovative “Richmond Rewards” program that will incentivize players and guests to apply their earned rewards at local Richmond retail establishments, which we estimate will generate approximately $30 million in revenue annually.
But one of the most important differences is that, unlike Urban One/Rosie’s Gaming Emporium and Cordish, we are conflict-free. We don’t have an ownership stake in or maintain a nearby casino. In fact, unlike the Urban One/Rosie’s proposal, which is inherently conflicted given Rosie’s local RVA presence, and Cordish, which owns and operates a casino in nearby Maryland, our closest casino is more than 200 driving miles from Richmond. These conflicts of interest are significant given the city expects 78% of gaming revenue to come from external markets.
Bally’s Richmond will serve as the centerpiece of our Atlantic Coast growth initiative and we will leverage our 15 million-plus player database to transform Richmond into a tourism destination. No other competitor has the same capability.
How does Richmond compare to other projects your group has pursued in the past?
Richmond fits right into Bally’s wheelhouse. We are the most experienced casino developer and operator of the remaining finalists — it’s what we do.
We also have deep experience in greenfield development. We developed and built our Tiverton Casino Hotel from scratch and recently engaged in a massive expansion that transformed our Twin River Casino Hotel into the seventh-largest casino in the U.S. We also are currently in the process of developing and building a brand new casino in State College, Pa.
We understand what it takes to develop and operate a successful casino that supports its surrounding communities and we are committed to bringing our experience to the city of Richmond, its residents and business owners.
When the pandemic hit, did your proposal or mindset about Richmond change at all? If so, how?
While the pandemic has had a profound impact on the industry and the entire country, it did not change our intent and desire to partner with Richmond to develop and operate a world-class casino resort. In fact, many regional gaming properties, including Bally’s, flourished during the pandemic. The significant growth of our land-based casino operations during the pandemic proves that we can successfully operate in any economic environment and, in turn, embrace and support the surrounding local communities.
We are eager to develop and operate Bally’s Richmond. We know that we have what it takes to support Richmond’s small businesses and residents who have been impacted by the pandemic. By creating thousands of jobs with strong wages and integrating local businesses into our project, we will generate lasting economic development opportunities for the greater Richmond community.
How can you quantify your projected economic impact and number of expected visitors?
Simply put, Bally’s Richmond will have the greatest economic impact and largest number of expected visitors of the remaining proposals.
Our $650 million project, which includes an upfront, unrestricted $100 million payment to the city, plus an ongoing revenue stream, is by far the largest financial package of any proposal. In addition, by leveraging Bally’s 15 million-plus player database — many of whom reside in the Northeast and seek out Southern destinations — we estimate that Bally’s Richmond will attract approximately 3.7 million visitors annually, generating $415 million in total gross revenue annually, $5.3 billion in economic value over a 10-year period, and $8 billion over 15 years. The city also will receive $28 million to $30 million in annual tax payments.
We also will create approximately 4,300 construction jobs and 2,000 permanent jobs upon completing the project. These jobs will earn an average wage of $22 an hour ($52,000 annually), with no employee earning less than $15 an hour. This represents an enormous opportunity for Richmonders, especially amid the impact that the COVID-19 pandemic has inflicted on the city.
A reader recently suggested that casinos appeal to the weaknesses of a community, not the strengths. How would you respond?
We respectfully disagree. Through our local partnerships, we will embark upon a number of strategic initiatives to help combat inequality in Richmond and create opportunities for long-term employment and continued economic development.
Bally’s prides itself on making a positive impact on the communities in which we operate and the people we employ. We promote a culture of diversity and inclusion across our portfolio and have taken steps to minimize our environmental footprint, embracing our responsibility to promote sustainable business practices.
We also have tremendous experience developing and implementing responsible gambling programs and initiatives. In 2020, we spent more than 4,500 hours conducting responsible gambling training. We are also a platinum member of the Virginia Council on Problem Gambling, and the only remaining bidder to become a member.
What concerns, if any, do you currently have about your proposal? Would you be willing to modify it?
We have no concerns. We are committed to this project, confident that we can complete it, and firmly believe that we are the best partner for the city of Richmond, its residents and business owners.
Having said that, we do appreciate that residents and businesses might have concerns about a casino coming to town, and that is completely understandable. We want the Richmond community to know that we hear those concerns and are taking every possible step to address them.
In fact, we recently embarked upon a listening tour to provide Bally’s, Richmond residents and local business owners with opportunities to engage and address important issues regarding the casino selection process to ensure that Richmonders’ interests and values are best served. We’ve already solicited feedback from hundreds of thousands of Richmonders, and are just getting started. No other operator is doing this.
As we’ve said from the start, a key component of our proposal is to engage in a partnership with the city of Richmond. A critical part of building that partnership consists of listening to the community and its stakeholders. We want to hear Richmonders’ thoughts, ideas and concerns so that we are best positioned to put Richmond first.