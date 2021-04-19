Bally’s Richmond Casino Resort

Why Richmond? What makes this city appropriate for a casino?

Richmond is a historic city with an amazing culture that we think a much larger segment of the country should be attracted to learn about and experience. By partnering with the city and bringing Bally’s Richmond to RVA, we will serve as an economic engine and help transform the city into a tourism destination that can be visited and enjoyed by millions. This will provide enormous economic benefits to, and support the growth and development of, local and small businesses, positively impacting current and future generations of Richmonders.

What differentiates your proposal from the two competing projects?

At $650 million, which includes an upfront, unrestricted $100 million contribution to the city, plus an ongoing revenue stream, we are by far the largest proposal. Our financial package demonstrates Bally’s commitment to the project and RVA, as well as confidence in our ability to complete the project. We also have an innovative “Richmond Rewards” program that will incentivize players and guests to apply their earned rewards at local Richmond retail establishments, which we estimate will generate approximately $30 million in revenue annually.