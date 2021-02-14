Barbara D. Boyan column: How the light gets in: Hope after a fractured year

I write this on behalf of the deans of the following engineering schools in Virginia: Christopher Newport University, George Mason University, Hampton University, James Madison University, Liberty University, Norfolk State University, Old Dominion University, Sweet Briar College, the University of Virginia, Virginia Military Institute, Virginia State University and Virginia Tech.

Most of us never will forget 2020. Many wish its difficulties had not happened. But we don’t get to choose the challenges we face. We only know we must squarely face them, with strength, resolve and compassion.

We are seasoned and experienced. A line in the refrain of “Anthem,” a song by Leonard Cohen, now resonates as we look back on the year that felt like a decade:

“There’s a crack in everything. That’s how the light gets in.”

This year has inflicted bruises on our collective health, economy and spirit. As engineers, we clearly see the wounds. We are trained to seek out damage and weak spots — those that currently exist, and those that might form in the future.

Yet as we survey the wounds and the cracks, we also see the light of possibility.