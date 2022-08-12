Barbara Favola column: Action is needed on gun safety

Congress recently passed gun safety measures, but these steps must be considered a starting point. They are not enough to solve the problem.

More than 3 in 5 Americans want additional gun laws to reduce violence in schools, houses of worship and other public places. Americans want to feel safe and be safe while going about their daily business.

The provisions passed by Congress include allowing juvenile records to be considered in the background review process before a firearm can be purchased; establishing a grant program to help states implement red flag laws; and provisions that close the boyfriend loophole in cases where firearms and domestic violence intersect. Yet, lawmakers could not raise the age to purchase a firearm; and high-capacity rifles and semi-automatic weapons were not outlawed.

It is worth noting, however, that the U.S. House of Representatives did pass an “Assault Weapons Ban” bill during the final week of July. But that legislation will not make it past U.S. Senate filibuster rules, which require 60 senators to allow a nonbudgetary bill to come to the floor.

We have witnessed unimaginable death and terror over a matter of months. From Jan. 1 to Aug. 8 of this year, Americans have suffered more than 400 mass shootings, according to the Gun Violence Archive.

A mass shooting is defined as an incident where four or more individuals are killed or injured, not counting the shooter. Moreover, gun violence has been on the rise in recent years, and there is no indication that the trend is going to stop. Of all mass shooting incidents between 2009 and 2018, semi-automatic weapons accounted for 25% of deaths and 76% of nonfatal injuries.

Consider the shooting at a July Fourth parade in Highland Park, Illinois, that left seven people dead. These victims were celebrating the most American tradition and honoring the freedom that they thought was real.

On May 14, in a peaceful neighborhood in Buffalo, New York, a young man drove nearly 200 miles to conduct a mass shooting at a grocery store. Ten days later, 19 children were shot, along with two adults, while they were attending Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

These shootings have pierced our hearts and souls. Why do these horrific incidents keep happening?

The two young men accused of carrying out the massacres in Buffalo and Uvalde followed a familiar path: They legally bought semi-automatic rifles immediately after their 18th birthdays; and they posted images intended to display their strength and menace, and in the case of the Buffalo shooter, a desire to act on hatred spurred by white supremacists.

These shooters then turned their weapons on innocent people and law enforcement officers. The shooter in the July Fourth incident in Illinois also was a young 21-year-old male, and he displayed some traits that are common among other mass shooters.

The culture of violence that can be supported and nurtured by the internet is alarming and difficult to counteract. This phenomena has created an environment where gun safety measures are more important than ever before.

Ninety-eight percent of U.S. mass shooters are male. According to sources that study the profiles of these shooters, these young men have feelings of inadequacy compared to their peers. They also tend to experience difficulties with identity and insecure masculinity. But experts also tell us that most shooters do not satisfy the diagnostic requirement for mental illness.

While further investments in mental health certainly are part of the solution, the crux of this problem is dangerous weapons are being sold for no good reason. Even the most robust background check system, although helpful, will not completely address the problem.

Why does anyone need a high-capacity rifle or semi-automatic weapon? Even the sport of hunting should require some skill and not encourage success by mass destruction.

The U.S. is an outlier for its high level of gun violence. No other highly developed country in the world has the rate of gun homicides that our nation experiences.

With this evidence staring us in the face, lawmakers must take steps to keep the most dangerous firearms off the shelves. Unfortunately, I do not see Congress taking the necessary steps anytime soon but state legislatures can act.

Seven states and the District of Columbia have a ban on semi-automatic weapons. Of those, five (New York, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts and Hawaii) have some of the lowest gun death rates in the country.

Passing a statewide ban on semi-automatic weapons with divided government in the Virginia General Assembly and the governor’s mansion is not likely in the near future.

Yet, I am hopeful Virginians will vote for gun safety legislators in the upcoming elections. Lawmakers who will not act to protect our children or create a safe environment for Virginians to go about their daily lives must be held accountable.