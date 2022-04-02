Barbara Favola column: Early mental health interventions make a difference

By Barbara Favola

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates the lifetime cost for each victim of child maltreatment who survives to adulthood is approximately $210,000. This is comparable to other costly health conditions such as stroke ($158,846 per person); or Type 2 diabetes ($181,000 to $253,000). In 2017, in Virginia alone, there were 6,277 cases of child maltreatment or cases where a child suffered a traumatic event.

The good news is we can mitigate the impact of adverse childhood experiences with early interventions. The easiest ways to implement them are in school settings and with primary care practitioners.

Teachers see our children every day and they often can tell if something is wrong or out of the ordinary. Pediatricians are trained to observe changes in children, and can ascertain whether their physical and emotional growth are on a pathway toward happy adulthood. If mental health (MH) services can be made available to children during their formative years, we can change the trajectory of individuals’ lives and the well-being of society as a whole.

One model that shows promise toward achieving seamless access to MH services for young people who have experienced trauma is being implemented in Charleston, West Virginia. When law enforcement is aware a child has experienced a traumatic event, the school principal or the director of the child care agency is notified. The program commonly is referred to as “Handle With Care.”

If a child witnessed an event such as a methamphetamine lab explosion, a domestic violence situation, a shooting in the neighborhood or a drug raid at the home, police are trained on how to communicate with a child, and to ascertain where they go to school or day care. A note then is sent to the school or agency in a confidential email or fax that simply says: “Handle Johnny with care”.

No other details are disclosed about the incident. This alerts the school that there are reasons for Johnny’s behavior and trauma-informed counseling services should be employed, not punitive strategies.

Other ways of linking young people to MH services include expanding access at doctors’ offices.

The Virginia Mental Health Access Project is a statewide initiative that gives primary care providers the training and tools they need to serve children and young adults with mental health needs.

VMAP offers year-round education opportunities for providers and increases access to child psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and care navigators. This includes access to on-call child and adolescent psychiatrists, 40 hours a week. This support network for practitioners is particularly critical given the shortage of MH clinicians.

Over the past few years, lawmakers have been targeting resources in an effort to build the MH infrastructure necessary to make a difference. One improvement we have made is the allocation of additional dollars to increase the number of mental health counselors or social workers in our public schools. The General Assembly also has increased funding for VMAP.

Teachers and others tell us they can identify children who are struggling with behavioral issues; and they welcome more mental health support services in the schools, and the offices of pediatricians and primary care providers. Research tells us a child’s ability to learn and develop relationships is affected by a traumatic experience and the mental health issues associated with that experience.

And from evidence-based data, we know there are significant benefits from early interventions. Yet, according to the advocacy group Mental Health America of Virginia, it is estimated that only 1 in 5 children in the commonwealth with mental health issues ever gain access to the care they need.

I implore the budget conferees to increase funding for early MH interventions. They provide the best outcomes and give society the best value for its dollar. They are a needed investment.

The pathway to our future prosperity is paved by investing in services that will help ensure our children grow into healthy and well-adjusted adults, not by providing tax cuts that soon will be forgotten.