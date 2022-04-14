Barbara Haas column: After-school programs make an invaluable impact

Almost a decade ago, business and community leaders joined forces with Richmond Public Schools to ask an important question: How can we work together to improve the success of students?

This group devised NextUp RVA — a research-based, expanded-learning model — designed to make a tangible difference in the city’s lagging middle school outcomes, and eventually, high school graduation rates.

In 2014, NextUp RVA launched a pilot cohort of sixth graders at Henderson Middle School and since have expanded to serve five middle schools, with more than 60 partners that provide high-quality after-school programs.

Last year marked the scheduled graduation of those sixth graders who began the program that year. NextUp RVA’s class of 2021 students graduated on time at a greater rate than their peers — by a staggering 14 percentage points. While the overall on-time graduation rate for the class of 2021 was 78.8%, the rate for NextUp participants was 92%.

While the latest data speaks for itself, I know firsthand the power of NextUp RVA because I facilitate after-school programs at T. C. Boushall Middle School.

I came to T. C. Boushall in 2012, right out of graduate school, excited about the different literacy programs I was going to implement. What became clear from the start was my students did not have a lot of time in their schedules for enrichment.

We did not have a study hall, or a free block or even an extended lunch period. As a new librarian, I was looking for creative ways to bring my students to the library. For me, it was to teach an after-school class.

You might be wondering how having kids in the library after school brought them into the library more frequently during school. I have one word for you: relationships.

The first class I offered through NextUp RVA was a Makerspace class. We repurposed outdated encyclopedias into clocks. We turned rolls of toilet paper into flashlights. And in everyone’s favorite project, we took recycled cereal boxes and made fidget spinners.

Being able to engage with my students in a creative and structured environment was the foundation for the relationships that carried us into the school day — into instructional time. The relationships I built with my students in our after-school time led them to want to spend more time in the library during the day. And not surprisingly, those students who are excited about what is going on in school come to school more often.

In our school, 88% of students enrolled in NextUp RVA had an average school-day attendance of 95%. Those who did not participate had an average of 80% attendance. But here’s a number that really packs a punch: 79% of students who actively participate in NextUp RVA improved or maintained their positive school attendance throughout high school.

The other program I offer through NextUp RVA is Girls Book Group. This class is offered to eighth grade girls each spring. The books we read address many issues students face as they transition to high school and the class gives them a safe outlet to discuss challenges with a trusted adult.

These conversations lead to the kind of relationships that carry into the school day to be sure, but also into their adult lives. I have loved all of the girls who have participated over the years, but two students — Britney and Yulissa — really stand out. They were best friends and really connected with the other girls in the group. We talked about everything.

When it came time to apply to high schools, I was able to help Britney and Yulissa with their applications, and write heartfelt letters of recommendation. I was elated when they both got into, and decided to attend, Open High School.

I kept in touch with both of them as they navigated high school, experiencing some of the things we had talked about in middle school. In their senior year, they had to create a project. They chose to come back to T. C. Boushall Middle School and help our current eighth grade students with their high school applications. They wanted to give back the help they had received when applying to high schools.

It was one of my proudest moments as an educator. Both Britney and Yulissa now are in college, and we still keep in touch.

In looking back over my years with NextUp RVA, I’ve worked with more than 80 students in both Makerspace and Girls Book Group programs. I am confident all of the students, when enrolled in my class, had at least one reason to come to school that day. That is the impact of our after-school programs — and the impact of NextUp RVA.