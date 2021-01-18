Barrett Y. Bogue column: Restoring equity to Black World War II veterans

In 1944, Don A. Balfour walked into a meeting with a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) official, discharge papers in hand, demonstrating his service in the U.S. Army.
Balfour already was an alumnus of George Washington University (GW) but, a day earlier, he had heard about a law signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that provided education benefits to World War II veterans.
Balfour left the meeting as the first veteran in American history approved under the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, also known as the GI Bill, to receive a stipend to attend college. He used his free tuition and $50 monthly stipend to earn an international business degree at GW.
And he wasn’t alone.
Nearly 11 million veterans used the GI Bill after World War II to earn a degree. In fact, for every dollar spent on the GI Bill, $7 was returned back to the government in tax revenue.
The GI Bill was and remains a dividend promised to service members, veterans, and their loved ones to earn a degree and transition to meaningful employment. Yet that dividend only existed for some after World War II. While Balfour was welcomed to enroll at GW, his fellow Black veterans were not.
GW was a segregated school and decidedly so, as GW President Dr. Cloyd Heck Marvin reaffirmed in 1938: “Students of any race or color perform their best educational disciplines when they are happily situated in a congenial and homogenous group, and the University, in its tradition and social environment, has long preserved this policy.”
Due to an institutionalized caste system, 95% of Black veterans attended segregated all-Black colleges, many of which were unaccredited and unprepared to deal with a massive influx of new students.
This comparison is not intended to discredit the noble and continuing contributions of America’s historically Black colleges and universities, but to showcase an historic and chronic disparity. Denying Black veterans an opportunity to improve their life after leaving the military was a feature, not a bug.
During the legislative process, the World War II GI Bill was modified to be administered by the states, allowing state-sponsored segregation policies to deny Black Americans unemployment benefits, the chance to buy a home and an opportunity to enroll in college.
Countless dollars in generational wealth never were realized for these women and men who served their country. We can right this wrong by restoring what was unfairly denied.
In December, U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., introduced the “Sgt. Isaac Woodard, Jr. and Sgt. Joseph H. Maddox GI Bill Repair Act of 2020.” It is cosponsored by U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton, D-Mass., a United States Marine Corps veteran who credits the GI Bill with supporting his college dreams.
The GI Bill Repair Act of 2020 seeks to provide guaranteed home loans and educational benefits to surviving spouses and direct descendants of Black World War II veterans. More than 1 million Black Americans served in World War II, with fewer than 20,000 living today.
The GI Bill Repair Act also will commission a panel to review the inequities in military benefits provided to female and minority service members. This also is an opportunity for Virginia to lead from the front in restoring what was lost.
The Virginia General Assembly could establish a Commission for Minority Veterans’ Equity to measure the effect of historic segregation policies against military veterans and recommend new policies to provide a remedy.
Advocating for equity and justice for Black World War II veterans across the nation and in our commonwealth is a small but no less important step toward righting the sins of the past. I urge all Virginians to consider doing so.
Barrett Y. Bogue of Fairfax is a former U.S. Marine and Presidential Management Fellow. Contact him at: barrett.bogue@evocatillc.com