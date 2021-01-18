Barrett Y. Bogue column: Restoring equity to Black World War II veterans

In 1944, Don A. Balfour walked into a meeting with a Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) official, discharge papers in hand, demonstrating his service in the U.S. Army.

Balfour already was an alumnus of George Washington University (GW) but, a day earlier, he had heard about a law signed by President Franklin D. Roosevelt that provided education benefits to World War II veterans.

Balfour left the meeting as the first veteran in American history approved under the Servicemen’s Readjustment Act of 1944, also known as the GI Bill, to receive a stipend to attend college. He used his free tuition and $50 monthly stipend to earn an international business degree at GW.

And he wasn’t alone.

Nearly 11 million veterans used the GI Bill after World War II to earn a degree. In fact, for every dollar spent on the GI Bill, $7 was returned back to the government in tax revenue.

The GI Bill was and remains a dividend promised to service members, veterans, and their loved ones to earn a degree and transition to meaningful employment. Yet that dividend only existed for some after World War II. While Balfour was welcomed to enroll at GW, his fellow Black veterans were not.